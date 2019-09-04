Black Angus Steakhouse Fires Up for Football Season with Game Time Specials and Pick'em Sweepstakes

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American Steakhouse, is inviting guests to take the tailgate inside this year with the touchdown of new menu items and its biggest giveaway yet. Kicking off September 5, 2019 and running through February 2, 2020 the restaurant's NFL program will include Game Day, Happy Hour and Beer Specials and its much anticipated Online Pick'em Game with a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl 54.

The Black Angus NFL Online Pick'em to Win Game is hosted on a custom microsite where every week guests can make their team picks. Upon sign up, guests will receive weekly emails with their stats, their weekly prize (if they qualify) and sweepstakes info. Each week, players who score 5-7 points will receive $5 Black Angus Bucks, players who score 8-9 points will receive a buy one get one free appetizer, and those who score 10 or more points will receive a free steak dinner with the purchase of a dinner entrée.

A sweepstakes drawing will be held at the end of the regular season on December 30th for everyone who participated in the Pick'em game or entered in person at a Black Angus Steakhouse location. The more times they go online to make their picks, the more entries they receive for one of these nine grand prizes:

Grand Prize – trip for two to Super Bowl 54 in Miami Gardens

First Place - $650 Amazon Gift Card for a TV of their choice

Amazon Gift Card for a TV of their choice Second Place - $500 Black Angus Gift Card

Black Angus Gift Card Third Place - $450 Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card Fourth Place - $250 Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card Fifth Place - $200 Black Angus Gift Card

Black Angus Gift Card Sixth Place - $150 Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card Seventh Place - $100 Black Angus Gift Card

Black Angus Gift Card Eighth Place - $100 Black Angus Gift Card

"Black Angus Steakhouse has been a go-to restaurant to catch the game, a bite and a beverage for years," said Liz Geavaras, Chief Marketing Officer Black Angus Steakhouse. "There's no better way to bring fans together than through a comfortable set up to cheer on their team, a friendly Pick'em Game that offers huge rewards and some tasty menu items that will keep them fueled at unbeatable prices."

During all NFL Games, the Black Angus Menu will feature a number of specials including:

Sandwich and Brew Combos starting at $12.99

Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger



Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich - New



BBQ Baby Back Rib Sandwich – New

Chile Con Queso made with Black Angus' famous Steakhouse Chili for just $7.99

All day Happy Hour on Sunday and extended Happy Hour through the end of the game on Monday and Thursday nights

Beer Specials include $4 Bud Light Draft and the limited release Budweiser Copper Lager Bottle aged on Jim Beam Barrel Staves for $5.95

To learn more about Black Angus Steakhouse, visit www.BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

About BAS

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 42 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

