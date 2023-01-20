Black Angus Steakhouse Holds A 'Win Free Steaks For A Year' Sweepstakes

Downloading the Steakhouse's mobile app will enter someone for a chance to be a winner

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting the year right and lasting for the remainder of January, Black Angus Steakhouse is holding a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a steak entrée, every week for a year when in the Win Free Steaks for a Year sweepstakes. To be eligible to enter, the steakhouse's app must be downloaded and sign up for Black Angus Prime Rewards. For someone who is already an existing Prime Rewards member will still have the opportunity to participate in the sweepstakes by referring a friend to enter.

Upon an initial signup, rewards members automatically receive $14 off Black Angus Steakhouse's signature Campfire Feast, a dinner for two offering: two entrées, two sides, and dessert ($54 + tax value). In addition, the perks continue for the ones who do not win the sweepstakes as Rewards members receive five points for every dollar spent at Black Angus Steakhouse which can be redeemed for incentives like free food and drinks and money off a check.

There is no purchase necessary to enter and the sweepstakes closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Subject to Official Rules can be found at blackangus.com/terms-and-conditions. Win Free Steaks for a Year sweepstakes is open to legal residents in the United States and DC, who reside within 50 miles of a Black Angus Steakhouse. Locations can be found here. Must be 18 or older to enter.

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it first launched in Washington state in 1964. Now headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 32 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to Western cattle ranching roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides, and desserts for the entire family. The bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails. The 21-day aged hand-cut meats are also available for take-home purchase at blackangusmarket.com.

