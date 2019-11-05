Black Angus Steakhouse Honors Veterans and Military Personnel with $9.99 All-American Steak Plate

The offer is valid Monday, November 11 th from open to close . All military personnel who produce a valid military ID or proof of military service are eligible to receive this special offer.

Offer Terms:

Offer valid one per veteran or active duty military personnel

Military Guest must display valid Military ID or other proof of service

Spouse and other military dependents are not eligible

Offer includes non- alcoholic beverages only - coffee, milk, tea and soda

Offer good throughout the entire restaurant, including BullsEye Bar

Dine-in Only not valid for takeout or delivery

$15 Be our Guest may not be used for this promotion

To learn more about Black Angus Steakhouse, visit www.BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

About BAS

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 42 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The BullsEye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

Contact:

Luke Hughes

781-603-9443

lhughes@harmonica.co

SOURCE Black Angus Steakhouse

