Black Angus Steakhouse Launches 'Bada** Burgers' The Steakhouse's New To-Go Only Line of Burgers

The steakhouse challenges its biggest fans to go badass with five new Certified Angus Beef® Burgers.

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American Steakhouse, launched Bada** Burgers , a to-go only, upgraded option to their existing sandwich offerings. The burgers are offered in all the steakhouse's markets in California, Washington, New Mexico, Arizona, and Hawaii and can be ordered online basteakhouseburgers.com through UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Black Angus Steakhouse Badass Burgers. Photo Credit: Eddie Sanchez

The new Bada** Burgers were created in response to the online consumer demand for Black Angus's signature burger, the Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, as well as the desire to give their at-home customers a low-priced a la carte experience.

"At Black Angus, we believe you should not have to sacrifice quality to eat on a budget," says Director of Innovation Chef James Little. "We start with quality Certified Angus Beef, then add on outrageous toppings like our fried cheese patty or onion rings, for a unique twist on a classic steakhouse staple."

The new burgers include:

Rodeo Ripper ($15.99) : 8oz. Certified Angus Beef® Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Onion Rings, pickles and housemade barbecue sauce, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

: 8oz. Certified Angus Beef® Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Onion Rings, pickles and housemade barbecue sauce, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun The Lasso ($14.99) : 8oz. Certified Angus Beef® Patty, guacamole, melted cheddar and jack cheese skirt, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and BA Burger Sauce, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

America's Most Wanted ($14.99) : 8oz. Certified Angus Beef® Patty, panko fried American cheese patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and BA Burger Sauce, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

panko High Noon Showdown ($11.99) : 8oz. Certified Angus Beef® Patty, America and swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and BA Burger Sauce, served on buttered and toasted rye

swiss Original Outlaw ($13.99) : 8oz. Certified Angus Beef® Patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and BA Burger Sauce, served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

To round out the burger order, customers can add a side of fries, onion rings, crispy chicken tenders or the steakhouse's iconic fried zucchini. Customers can modify their Bada** Burger by substituting a beef patty for grilled chicken breast or opting for "green style" by replacing the bun with lettuce.

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it first launched in Washington state in 1964. Now headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 32 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to Western cattle ranching roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides, and desserts for the entire family. The bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine, and hand-crafted cocktails.

