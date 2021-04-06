Black Archives to Uncover and Curate Rarely Seen Photographs of Black History from Getty Images' Archive

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announced a partnership with Black Archives, providing the multimedia platform that spotlight the Black experience with unique access to its expansive Archive.

Black Archives Founder Renata Cherlise will cull through the trove of more than 11 million digitized and analog photographs and videos housed in Getty Images' digital and physical Archives that document centuries of American history.

In the spirit of Black Archives' mission to give voice to under-told stories, Cherlise will curate rarely seen historical imagery of everyday Black life, providing insight to those seeking to understand the legacies that preceded their own. These curated collections will be available to view and license on gettyimages.com.

"The mission for Black Archives is to give voice to those stories untold while providing authentic representation and inspiration to transformative growth for Black people everywhere," said Cherlise. "We are excited to partner with Getty Images as we continue to give full dimension to the lived experiences of Black people around the world."

Founded by Cherlise in 2015, Black Archives' lens goes beyond the norm, examining the nuances of Black life: alive and ever-vibrant from both the everyday and iconic. She has deep experience creating multimedia stories that give archival photographs new life, including projects with Sony Music and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Getty Images archive is the largest privately held archive with access to over 130 million images dating back to the beginning of photography. From historical images created in the early 1800s to more contemporary 1990s imagery, the Getty Images archive houses a wealth of socially significant, historical photos, footage and prints.

"For too long, the visual narrative of the Black experience has been lost or distorted and to move forward, we must shine a light on previously under-told stories," said Cassandra Illidge, Global Head of Content Partnerships at Getty Images. "Accurate and representative visual storytelling is key to our mission at Getty Images and we are thrilled to partner with Black Archives to enable new stories to be told with iconic archival content."

In addition to this partnership, Getty Images recently announced partnerships with the NAACP and FKA twigs in an effort to empower Black content creators to tell their story, and elevate the work of photographers, videographers, and illustrators who are helping expand the visual narrative of the Black experience. Getty Images is committed to building a foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion that gives all content creators the tools to tell their stories.

The partnership with Getty Images was orchestrated by CAA Brand Consulting, a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), on behalf of its client Black Archives.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com