Black Attorney, Zulu Ali, Renamed Top 10 Criminal and Immigration Lawyer by Attorney and Practice Magazine

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali, founder and principal of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (zulualilaw.com), the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire, has been renamed Top 10 Criminal Defense and Immigration Lawyer in the state of California for 2024 by Attorney and Practice Magazine. Specializing in providing attorneys and legal practitioners with insight and advice from other legal professionals, as well as opinions and updates on the latest legal news in a wide variety of practice areas, Attorney and Practice Magazine awards list was created to recognize the achievements of the top 1% of trial lawyers. The organization awards the top attorneys in several legal practice areas including Immigration and Criminal Defense.

Attorney Ali is a practicing trial attorney and activist. A former police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he earned a juris doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; a master's in administration of justice (M.S.) and business (M.B.A.) from University of Phoenix; a degree with a focus on African studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University; and is a doctoral scholar researching pan-African business and trade at California Southern University.

In 2007, inspired by the legacy of civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make change and protect all people against injustice, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts. Ali is on the list of counsel at the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania (Africa) and the International Criminal Court at The Hague (Netherlands).

Attorney Ali served as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group that lobbied the United Nations for police reform in 2015. He is the Director of the Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, which mentors and trains at-risk youth to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost and low-cost legal services to military veterans; and a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. serving on the international governing body (Grand Council) as General Legal Counsel.

Attorney Zulu Ali, a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who and a recipient of the Albert Neilson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, and received the Marquis Who's Who Humanitarian Award for 2022. In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

In 2022, Attorney Ali, along with his daughter Attorney Whitney Ali, were recognized as s two of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Law and Justice Edition. MIPAD is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation's General Assembly resolution 68/237.

Attorney Ali has been Honored as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in his area by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, and Attorney & Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

He is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media (http://10nubianmedia.com), a mass media production company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and book publishing.

Additionally, Zulu Ali is host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali (justicewatchradio.com) which broadcasts from NBC Radio studio in Redlands, California; and he is a member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame (Chicago chapter).

A devoted family man, Ali has been married to his wife (Charito) since 1986, has four adult children (Christine, Whitney, Ashley, and Lynda), four grandchildren (Amayah, Tye, Izem, Amina, and Nasira), and resides in Southern California with his family.

Press Contact:

Rosa Nunez, Producer

Justice Watch Radio

951-782-8722

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP