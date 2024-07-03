Black Attorney, Zulu Ali, Renames Youth Mentoring Program in Memory of His Mother

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali, founder and principal of the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP (zulualilaw.com), the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire, Honors his Mother by renaming his non-profit youth mentor program to the Linda Reese Harvey Stop & Frisk Youth Leadership Academy (stopfriskacademy.com); all in memory of his mother, Linda Harvey, who transitioned on May 16, 2024 at the age of 77.

Attorney Zulu Ali and Mother Linda Reese Harvey

"As a Black male, raised by a single Black mother, she made me understand the challenges ahead of me, but also made sure that I made no excuses when it came to achieving my goals and success. My mother worked two jobs and dedicated her life to my success. I was able to succeed as a husband, father, U.S. marine, police officer, athlete, student, believer in God, humanitarian, human being, and activist due to the guidance and teachings of my beloved Mother, Linda Jean Reese Harvey. My mother instilled in me that I could accomplish anything I set my mind to. Working hard, never giving up on my dream, being humble, avoiding haters, and trusting in God, among other things, was her daily lessons. I have walked in her footsteps and followed her vision; and I could not have done it without her. I owe it all to her; she is my Hero" Ali stated.

A former police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Attorney Ali earned a juris doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; a master's in administration of justice (M.S.) and business (M.B.A.) from University of Phoenix; a degree with a focus on African studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University; and is a doctoral scholar researching pan-African business and trade at California Southern University.

Attorney Ali's law firm focuses on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts. Ali is on the list of counsel at the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania, Africa and the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands.

He served as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group that lobbied the United Nations for police reform in 2015. He is the Director of the Linda Reese Harvey Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy (stopfriskacademy.com), which mentors and trains at-risk youth to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic (zulualilaw.com/?page_id=1539), a legal clinic offering no cost and low-cost legal services to military veterans; and a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. serving on the international governing body (Grand Council) as General Legal Counsel (iotaphitheta.org/leadership).

Attorney Ali, a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who and a recipient of the Albert Neilson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, received the Marquis Who's Who Humanitarian Award for 2022. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton. In 2022, Attorney Ali was recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (Charter 68/237) for his contributions and listed as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in Law and Justice.

He has been honored as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in his area by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, and Attorney & Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America; and Litigator of the Year in Criminal Defense for the past four consecutive years.

He is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media (10nubianmedia.com), a mass media production company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and book publishing.

Additionally, Ali is the host of the radio talk show and podcast Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali (justicewatchradio.com), which broadcasts from NBC Radio studio in Redlands, California; and he is a member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame (Chicago chapter).

A devoted family man, Ali has been married to his wife (Charito) since 1986, has four adult children (Christine, Whitney, Ashley, and Lynda), five grandchildren (Amayah, Tye, Izem, Amina, and Nasira), and resides in Southern California with his family.

For press inquiries, contact Rosa Nunez, Executive Producer of Justice Watch Radio at 951-782-8722.

