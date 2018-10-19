Black Book Announces 2018 Coding, Health Information Management, and Clinical Documentation Top Client-Rated Solutions Vendors and Consultants

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technology for coding consulting and assessment, clinical documentation improvement, computer-assisted coding, documentation capture and medical transcription as collected from 2,920 healthcare providers and organizations in customer experience and satisfaction.

In total 120 coding products, technologies, managed services, and systems firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the hospital, and medical professionals' polling conducted Q1 to Q3 2018.

2018 END TO END CODING, CAC, CDI & HIM SOLUTIONS: INPATIENT HOSPITALS & HEALTH SYSTEMS

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

2018 END TO END CODING, CAC, CDI & HIM SOLUTIONS: PHYSICIAN PRACTICES, GROUPS, CLINICS & AMBULATORY CARE

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

2018 CODING & CAC OUTSOURCING

OPTUM360

CLINICAL DOCUMENTATION IMPROVEMENT SOFTWARE/TECHNOLOGY - HOSPITALS & PHYSICIAN PRACTICES

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

DOCUMENT CAPTURE & TRANSCRIPTION TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS - HOSPITALS & PHYSICIANS

M*MODAL

CODING CONSULTANTS & ADVISORS

3M HEALTH INFORMATION CONSULTING

MEDICAL SPEECH RECOGNITION SOLUTIONS

DOLBEY

PATIENT COMMUNICATIONS & FINANCIAL SATISFACTION SOLUTIONS

REVSPRING

PATIENT IDENTIFICATION & TRACKING SOLUTIONS

RECONDO TECHNOLOGY

DOCUMENT IMAGING SOLUTIONS

3M HEALTHCARE

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across eighteen coding-centric, key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Client Goals including value-based care and MACRA; Innovation & Optimization; Training; Client relationships and cultural fit; Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Ethics; Breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence; Deployment and outsourcing implementation; Customization; Integration and interfaces; Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing; Compensation and employee performance; Reliability; Brand image and marketing communications; Marginal value adds and modules; Financial and Managerial Viability; Cybersecurity; Support and customer care; and Best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

The survey methodology and full listing of coding and HIM solutions vendor rankings in each category can be found at Black Book's website www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media may request press copies via research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

