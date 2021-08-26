Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Clinical Information Management Software and Services Vendors 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book™ surveyed 2,975 medical practices, hospitals and healthcare organizations, including 1,445 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.

With pandemic-period health system margins waning to below 2% nationwide, providers urgently seek opportunities for digital transformations to capture all revenue sources through updated software solutions and anticipate industry shifts through innovative analytics and forecasting tools to artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and enhanced coding innovations.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs.

"The latest wave of COVID-19 challenges accompanying the progressive shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through empowering virtual health, initiating highly positive patient experiences and sinking margins," said Black Book's President Doug Brown. "The lack of advanced coding tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed EHR integrations and outdated speech recognition systems has put focus on the immediate technology needs of health information management leaders."

Black Book's 2021 coding and health information management solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management.

The highest-ranking solutions by client satisfaction and user experience for 2021 are:

Comprehensive Mid-RCM Coding, CDI & Compliance Solutions

NUANCE

Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription & Document Capture

AQUITY SOLUTIONS

Clinical Data Interoperability Solutions

INFOR

Outsourced Coding, CAC and CDI Services - Hospitals & Inpatient Services

GUIDEHOUSE

Outsourced Coding, CAC and CDI Services - Physicians & Ambulatory Services

CORROHEALTH

Clinical Documentation Improvement Software

NUANCE

Medical Speech Recognition & AI Solutions

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS/DRAGON

Enterprise Patient Master Index & Clean Up

VERATO

Document & Records Management Solutions

HYLAND ONBASE

Release of Information Management Software

VERISMA

Data Archiving, Data Extraction and Migration

HARMONY HEALTHCARE IT

Revenue Integrity & Charge Description Master Solution

CONIFER HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Provider Credentialing

SYMPLR

Computer-Assisted Coding Applications

3M 360 ENCOMPASS

Vendor Neutral Archive

AGFA HEALTHCARE



About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding, health information management and revenue cycle solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers. Medical capital equipment ratings will be available starting in Q4 2021.

Frequently asked questions about Black Book's operations, practices and transparency including recent reporting can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/FAQ

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact [email protected]

