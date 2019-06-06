Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Software and Services Vendors for Achieving Financial Digital Transformation

TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highest rated vendors in customer satisfaction and client experience are announced by Black Book Research in 20 specific categories of financial digital transformation.

Black Book™ surveyed nearly 1,600 hospital and health system Chief Financial Officers, Vice Presidents of Finance and RCM, Controllers, Business Office Managers, Staff, Consultants and Directors to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, systems and outsourcing services, and assess the gaps and urgencies of financial technology administration.

Additionally, 124 CEOs were polled to compare and contrast organizational viewpoints to the same situations and circumstances.

With health system margins waned below three percent nationwide, providers urgently seek opportunities for digital transformations to capture all revenue through updated software solutions and anticipate industry shifts through innovative analytics and forecasting tools.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance based on 18 indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

"The latest wave of challenges accompanying the shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through empowering virtual health, initiating highly patient positive experiences and sinking margins," said Black Book's Managing Partner Doug Brown.

80% of CFOs and senior leaders in the 2019 Black Book survey revealed the absolute and immediate need for digital transformations in their finance divisions for long term survival of their healthcare organization.

Black Book's 2019 financial software solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management. Note: The Black Book annual end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management software and outsourced services survey results are announced in Q3 annually. Client and user surveys were closed on June 1 for audits. Top performing vendors as noted by their respective customers will be released to media and online in August.

Ranking highest in financial administrator and planning solutions client experience for 2019 by the 1500 health systems leaders are:

PROVIDER CONTRACT MANAGEMENT & OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS

AXIOM BY KAUFMAN HALL

REVENUE RECOVERY AND ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SOLUTIONS

TRANSUNION

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL PLANNING & RCM CONSULTANTS

KAUFMAN HALL

COMPLEX CLAIMS SOLUTIONS

ARGOS HEALTH

ENTERPRISE BUSINESS DECISION SUPPORT & COST ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS

AXIOM BY KAUFMAN HALL

ENTERPRISE PATIENT MASTER INDEX & CLEAN UP

VERATO

PATIENT PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE

WAYSTAR

PATIENT REVENUE ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

REVSPRING

INPATIENT CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

WAYSTAR

AMBULATORY CLAIMS MANAGEMENT & PHYSICIAN CLEARINGHOUSE SOLUTIONS

AVAILITY

CHARGEMASTER SOLUTIONS

NTHRIVE CDM

ENTERPRISE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT & IMAGING

CIOX HEALTH

ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING

PREMIER ERP

PATIENT ACCESS SOFTWARE

RECONDO TECHNOLOGY PATIENT ACCESS

HOSPITAL INPATIENT ACCOUNTING SYSTEMS

MEDITECH C/S PATIENT ACCOUNTING

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY, HOSPITAL CHAINS, SYSTEMS, CORPORATIONS, INTEGRATED DELIVERY NETWORKS & CORPORATION

OPTUM360

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the vendor satisfaction surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Black Book™ has polls for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software/technology and outsourcing sectors around the globe. Since 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 840,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT, clinical, operations and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives and hospital information technology managers.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and vendor ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Results of the 2019 Revenue Cycle Management software and managed services user surveys will be announced in August. The annual Black Book CFO & Senior Finance Leadership Report can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yxgwmvem

