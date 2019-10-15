Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Software and Services Vendors for Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Health Information Management

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book™ surveyed 3,300 healthcare organizations including over 1,600 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.

With health system margins waned below three percent nationwide, providers urgently seek opportunities for digital transformations to capture all revenue sources through updated software solutions and anticipate industry shifts through innovative analytics and forecasting tools to artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and enhanced coding innovations.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners, and awards top-performing vendors based on performance-based on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs.

"The latest wave of challenges accompanying the shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through empowering virtual health, initiating highly patient positive experiences and sinking margins," said Black Book's Managing Partner Doug Brown. "The lack of advanced coding tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed EHR integrations and outdated speech recognition systems has put focus on the immediate technology needs of health information management leaders."

Black Book's 2019 financial software solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management

Ranking highest in Coding and HIM solutions by client experience for 2019 are:

End-to-End Coding, CAC & HIM Solutions: Inpatient Hospitals & Health Systems

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

End-to-End Coding, CAC & HIM Solutions: Physicians & Medical Organizations

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Outsourced Coding, CAC and CDI Services

OPTUM360

Clinical Documentation Improvement Software Technology: Hospitals

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Transcription and Document Capture Technology: All Providers

M*MODAL

Medical Speech Recognition Solutions

DOLBEY FUSION

Patient Communication and Financial Satisfaction Solutions

AVADYNE

Patient Identification, Tracking and Flow Solutions

QVENTUS

Document Imaging Solutions

FUJITSU

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the vendor satisfaction surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Black Book™ has polls for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software/technology and outsourcing sectors around the globe. Since 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 840,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT, clinical, operations and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives and hospital information technology managers.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and vendor ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

