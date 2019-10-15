Black Book Names Nuance as #1 End-to-End Coding, CDI, Transcription & Speech Recognition Technology Solution for Seventh Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced Nuance Communications has once again been named the leading vendor for End-to-End Healthcare Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement, Transcription and Speech Recognition Technology. The performance results emerge from 3,300 survey responses from 278 hospitals and 1,889 physician practices.

Black Book noted that Nuance's clinical documentation improvement programs for both inpatient and outpatient care are evolving to meet changing rules and regulations. The growth of value-based care initiatives and the extended application of hierarchical conditions categories continued to increase the implementations of CDI into ambulatory care. 95 percent of physician groups and practice associations participating in the survey confirmed the need to build more successful CDI programs to meet the complex challenges of outpatient services as practices transition to new payment schemes with payers.

"Clinical documentation improvement is becoming a priority for health professionals across the country who are taking on population health and big data initiatives, as care teams increasingly spot gaps in the EHR's ability to effectively capture patient data," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

"Achieving this recognition over consecutive years demonstrates that Nuance is critical to the organizations it serves by accelerating workflows, ensuring fuller and timelier reimbursements, and improving patient care."

Other top-scoring vendors as marked by currently implemented end-to-end coding and CAC CDI clients include Streamline Health, Optum360, Precyse nThrive, Waystar, 3M Health, M*Modal, Change Healthcare, and himagine.

"With decades of domain expertise in healthcare, Nuance Communications has been the leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to clinical workflows," said Brown.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts including Nuance. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2000, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 840,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Users participated in the 2019 polls of coding, CDI, transcription and speech recognition client experience in a sweeping seven month set including eight separate studies.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data contact Liz Ryan at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

