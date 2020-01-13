Black Book's 2020 Top-Rated Healthcare Analytics Solutions Vendors and Consultants Announced

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book polled 3,190 professionals in 748 healthcare organizations in Q2 through Q4 2019 to develop the annual comprehensive industry report on the state of the adoption, implementation and current utilization of analytical software and service programming. The recognized top-performing vendors, based on client experience and customer satisfaction indicators in strategic project planning for 2020, earned top honors as the highest-rated overall healthcare technology vendors for the niche of client or industry type application in use.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability, Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage & Cybersecurity Measures; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

The top-performing analytics vendors in 2020 according to implemented analytics client sites are:

PROVIDER ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS: INFORMATION BUILDERS

CLINICAL ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS: VIZIENT CLINICAL DATA BASE

EHR-BASED ANALYTICS & SUPPORT: ALLSCRIPTS

ADVANCED ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS, HEALTH SYSTEMS: HEALTH CATALYST

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DASHBOARDS: LOOKER

QUALITY MANAGEMENT ANALYTICS: VERGE HEALTH

FINANCIAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS: EPSI DECISION SUPPORT

CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS: WOLTERS KLUWER

PAYER ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

CLAIMS & FINANCIAL ANALYTICS, PAYERS: OPTUM

CLINICAL ANALYTICS, PAYERS: ARCADIA.IO

QUALITY MANAGEMENT ANALYTICS, PAYERS: CHANGE HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS (PROVIDERS & PAYERS)

PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS: JVION

RISK ANALYTICS: LEXISNEXIS HEALTHCARE

MOBILE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE: QLIK

VALUE BASED CARE ANALYTICS SUPPORT SOLUTIONS: OPTUM

OUTSOURCING: HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS: COGNIZANT

DATA INTEGRATION & MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS: CITIUS TECH

ANALYTICS CONSULTANTS & ADVISORS

HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS CONSULTING: DELOITTE

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors and prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 17,000 viewpoints on analytics, population health and related information technology and outsourced services on vendor performance annually. Black Book™ is internationally recognized for over 15 years of customer satisfaction polling.

Black Book™, its founder, management and/or staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey, and Black Book™ reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

