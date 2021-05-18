Black Bourbon Society Partners with Spirits Network and Maker's Mark® to Launch Original Program Barrel Select and New Custom Bourbon

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Bourbon Society (BBS) today announced its partnership with Spirits Network , a community of engaging spirits experts and enthusiasts creating meaningful connections through original, shoppable video programming, and Maker's Mark® Bourbon to launch Spirits Network's newest original program, tilted Barrel Select. Hosted by Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society (BBS) and Wine Enthusiast "40 Under 40" Tastemaker, alongside her husband and Partner of BBS Armond Davis, the show was filmed at the Maker's Mark Distillery on Star Hill Farm in Loretto, Kentucky. The duo documented the creation of their second custom barrel from the iconic bourbon distillery, where they taste through the Maker's Mark Private Selection stave portfolio to craft their perfect Maker's Mark following their award-winning selection in 2019. Barrel Select and the new bourbon are being introduced ahead of Black Bourbon Society's 5th anniversary on May 31.

Black Bourbon Society

"Armond and I are thrilled to showcase the process of creating another Private Selection with Maker's Mark," exclaimed Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society. "We are forever grateful for our brand partnership, which has been solid over the years, and fervent support for our advocacy work to influence a more diverse and inclusive spirits industry. We are also grateful for the Spirits Network who has extended their platform to showcase our experience with like-minded spirits enthusiasts around the globe. We look forward to creating more unique content from a diverse lens perspective for the network in the future."

Barrel Select launches on the Spirits Network on May 20, giving whisky fans an exclusive look on how to create America's Native Spirit, one bottle at a time. Bottles of the Black Bourbon Society's Maker's Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2 will hit shelves shortly thereafter in select markets and online. The new bourbon offering celebrates Diversity Distilled, a non-profit organization founded by Samara and Armond that advocates and crafts unique strategies to address the diversity, equity and inclusion of brands — with a focus on the world of distilled spirits, packaged beverages and the alcohol and service industries. Through combined funding, Maker's Mark® and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, aided in the establishment of Diversity Distilled's job fair and apprenticeship programs, which allow them to focus on advancing People of Color throughout the industry.

"It's been a privilege for Maker's Mark to continue supporting the Black Bourbon Society, especially on this latest program," said Rob Samuels, 8th-Generation Whisky Maker at Maker's Mark. "The new Private Selection that Samara and Armond Davis created is nothing short of spectacular. However, even more important than this unique whisky is our partnership with them and Southern Glazer's to provide meaningful support for Diversity Distilled this year and beyond."

Black Bourbon Society's Maker's Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2 was made through the Maker's Mark® Private Selection program, which allows retail partners to "make their own Maker's®" by finishing fully-matured cask strength Maker's Mark Bourbon in a single barrel featuring a custom selection of oak staves inserted for additional finishing. The first BBS selection won Double Gold at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where more than 40 judges evaluated over 3,000 spirits.

"Spirits Network is thrilled to partner with the Black Bourbon Society, Samara and Armond Davis, and Maker's Mark to share the story of this groundbreaking custom bourbon creation. We're continually in awe of Samara and Armond's dedication to the Black Bourbon Society, and the important work that they do to bring diversity, equity, and inclusion to the spirits industry," states Nick Buzzell, Chairman & CEO of Spirits Network.

Black Bourbon Society's Maker's Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2 will be made available just in time for the society's 5th anniversary on May 31 and features 1 Baked American Pure 2 stave, 2 Seared French Cuvee staves, 2 Maker's Mark 46 staves, 3 Roasted French Mendiant staves and 2 Toasted French Spice staves. The new offering is one of the first to include the newest Maker's Mark Private Selection stave, Roasted French Mendiant, which lends milk chocolate, buttery nut and smooth coffee notes. Beginning in late May, the bottle will be available for $69.99 MSRP (750ml) in Louisville, Ky., Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga., Tampa, Fla., and in select markets for online purchase via Spirits Network. The bottle will continue to roll out in California, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Alabama over the next year.

ABOUT BLACK BOURBON SOCIETY: Black Bourbon Society is a tiered membership organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America's Native Spirit. Black Bourbon Society is crafting a movement that showcases the value of the niche lifestyle and sophisticated palates within the African American Community and beyond. For more information on Black Bourbon Society, please visit www.blackbourbonsociety.com . For press and media inquiries, contact Lindsey Walker via email at [email protected] or via phone at (770)-750-4311.

ABOUT SPIRITS NETWORK: Spirits Network is a community of engaging spirits experts and enthusiasts, creating meaningful connections through original, shoppable video programming. Through the platform, members can engage with and purchase from the top players defining the spirits business, as well as access exclusive products, gifts, and experiences. Launched in 2019, Spirits Network offers shoppable streaming video programming on any device. Through Spirits Network, members can engage with and purchase from the brands that are defining the past, present, and future of the spirits business, as well as access exclusive product and event-driven membership experiences centered around the spirits lifestyle.

Spirits Network LLC is the newest venture from NBTV Channels. NBTV Channels builds unique content for brands and direct-to-consumer businesses, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center by offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities. For more information about Spirits Network, visit spiritsnetwork.com or email [email protected] .

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK® BOURBON: In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® continues to make its bourbon the same way. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit makersmark.com or email [email protected] .

