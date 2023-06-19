Black Box Acquires GSN Australia

MUMBAI, India and DALLAS and PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box Limited (formerly AGC Networks Limited) (BSE: BBOX) (NSE: BBOX), a trusted IT solutions provider, announced that it has completed the acquisition of GSN Australia through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary – Black Box Technologies Australia Pty Ltd. 

Black Box Acquired GSN Australia (PRNewsfoto/Black Box Limited)
The acquisition of GSN Australia aligns with Black Box's growth strategy and expands its portfolio of products and services. As a result of this acquisition, Black Box will be able to offer its customers an even wider range of Cloud Contact Center and Digital Experience solutions that further strengthens its position in the Trans-Tasman markets and leverage the skills and expertise of our global customers. 

"We are thrilled to welcome GSN Australia to the Black Box family," said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director of Black Box Limited and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation. "Their team of experts brings together traditional and digital engagement solutions to help customers transform their employee and customer experiences–at scale!", Verma continued.

About Black Box:

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses around the globe. For more information, log on to www.blackbox.com    

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

About GSN Australia:

GSN has been helping customers transform their employee and customer experiences by integrating traditional and digital CX solutions. GSN has a strong team in Australia and New Zealand. The New Zealand team is supported by Australia in a matrixed organization. The team comprises a strong Sales, Marketing, and Service team, that work together with their deep domain service delivery expertise to deliver results for Customers.

Forward-Looking Statement

