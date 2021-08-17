Black Broads Abroad X Clark University To Host, Get The F Out Of America: The Blueprint Conference

The event aims to give African-Americans an actionable blueprint for thriving outside of the 'Divided States', as Jean calls it. Featuring more than fifteen seasoned and successful African-American expatriates, who have collectively lived in nearly one hundred countries, with sessions ranging from, "How to Retire Overseas at Any Age", "How to Create Location Independent Income", "Investing in International Real Estate", "How to Flip Your USD and Ball Overseas on Any Budget", "Being Recruited For Overseas Employment", "Parenting Abroad" and much more.

With twelve sessions over the course of two days, attendees will come away with a viable exit plan for getting the F out of America. Jean, an expat for over a decade across four continents and six countries, with travel to forty countries in between remarked, "Living in the Divided States as a Black person, is like being in a masochistic relationship. I want Black people to understand that being African American has distinct privileges outside the context of the U.S. We are beloved all over the world and it's important that we exploit these global opportunities. She goes on to say, "Leaving the Divided States was the single best decision I've ever made in my life."

Phelena, who is a retired international educator and visionary serial entrepreneur, with experience in Beauty, Media and Real Estate credits her HBCU education with preparing her for a life as a globally successful entrepreneur, she remarks, "Partnering with Clark Atlanta University on the Get The F Out of America conference was important, because my HBCU education changed the trajectory of my life." Once a juvenile delinquent and high school dropout, Phelena now works to inspire Black women to take the leap and move abroad, to pursue a healthier and wealthier quality of life.

For more information about the event log onto: GTFOofAmericaBlueprint.com

To keep up with Phelena's journey, tune into her Black Broads Abroad radio show on Philadelphia's 96.1 FM WURD every second Sunday of the month, listen to the podcast of the same name every Monday, or log onto the website at BlackBroadsAbroad.com.

SOURCE Black Broads Abroad

Related Links

https://blackbroadsabroad.com

