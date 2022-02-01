Black Buddha Cannabis: Environmentally Conscious and Social Equity-Driven Cannabis Brand Founded by M4MM Visionary Roz McCarthy

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the future of cannabis! Black Buddha Cannabis (BBC) is set to establish a new paradigm for the industry as a black-owned, environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and equity-driven brand. BBC was created in response to Roz McCarthy's personal health journey and informed by her experience leading Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) , The brand is the latest offering from Soaring High Industries , the parent company founded by McCarthy created to introduce and connect social equity and socially-conscious brands to licensing and partnership opportunities.

Black Buddha Founder/CEO Roz McCarthy

BBC's premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with equitable manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. California ( California Cannabis ), Michigan ( One Love Labs ), Nevada ( Zion Gardens ), and Ohio ( Beneleaves ) will be among the first states in a roll-out that will continue to build their reach within the global cannabis community through licensing and proprietary product agreements.

"I'm a proud Black woman raised by a mother who encouraged me to think big and dream bigger," says McCarthy. "The creation of M4MM and BBC is a testament to hard work, tenacity, and perseverance."

Already an industry leader through her work as founder of M4MM the largest 501c3 community-based organization serving individuals and communities traditionally overlooked by the cannabis industry, McCarthy was recently involved in a car collision where she suffered a traumatic brain injury. She reclaimed her life and health through the use of cannabis and hemp, combined with daily therapy and Buddhist practices and healing modalities including mantras and meditation. BBC was created as a testament to her healing as the branded products introduced to consumers will focus on wellness and healing.

Creativity, Zen/Relaxation, Wellness/Pain Relief, and Enlightenment are among the experiences to be accessed through BBC's signature "One Hitta Quitter" (OHQ) glass chillum, a unique product via a partnership with PrePacks™ . The glass chillums, which made their debut at the prestigious Hall of Flowers are 100% recyclable and have received rave reviews from users for their discreet and easy use. BBC's proprietary fast-acting gummies, formulated by Crystal Webber, feature mouth-watering flavors like Strawberry Punch for Energy, Blackberry for Rest, and Watermelon for Balance. Actor and Cannabis advocate Malik Yoba will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, directing activation, education, marketing, and promotion for the brand.

Sustainability and social equity are baked into the DNA of the brand, as BBC is focused on doing business without negatively impacting the environment, community, or society as a whole.

Joining McCarthy at Black Buddha and Soaring High Industries as Chief Diversity Officer is M4MM's Erik Range, who will be responsible for creating, communicating, and implementing their robust ESG plan. Some of its features include their "People Over Profits" program where a percentage of profits will go back to support community-based organizations and social justice work.

For more information, visit www.blackbuddhacannabis.co or follow @blackbuddhacannabis on Facebook and Instagram .

