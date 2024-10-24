Black Buffalo 3D and LIUNA, Eastern Region Partner on Training

UNION, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D and LIUNA, Eastern Region have partnered to accelerate training of its members on 3D construction methods and technology. Beginning in October 2024, union members will begin hands-on training at Black Buffalo 3D's headquarters gaining knowledge on methods of construction, learning the skills and information needed to participate in every stage of a 3D construction printing project from assembly through move-in.

A member of the LiUNA team monitoring the print output of Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON printer. Black Buffalo 3D's training program covers both classroom and hands-on time to learn about the benefits of 3D construction printing.

"Interest in 3D construction printing is growing and having a trained workforce of professional construction craft laborers ready to call to action will help get more projects going" stated Mike Miceli, CEO of Black Buffalo 3D Corporation "In working closely with LIUNA, they will benefit from collaboration and access to our facility and NEXCON printers, while our teams work to finetune a repeatable training curriculum that will help LIUNA remain prepared as the future of construction becomes today's reality."

Black Buffalo 3D was the first company in the world to meet ICC-ES AC509 criteria for 3D printing of structural concrete walls. This was a significant step in proving its approach to additive construction technology was a viable and more efficient alternative to traditional building methods. BB3D's NEXCON printer and its proprietary materials were the first in the world to print owner-occupied homes that relied on the printed shell as the load bearing element supporting the roof. Black Buffalo 3D works with its clients to determine the correct wall design to meet their project goals including structural integrity, energy efficiency, livability, and aesthetics.

"LIUNA is excited to partner with Black Buffalo 3D as we look to expand our skills and stay abreast of new technologies in construction," said Michael E. Hellstrom, vice president and eastern regional manager for LIUNA. "These initial training sessions—covering everything from site prep to the printing process to installation--will allow our members to get hands on experience and exclusive access to the latest in 3D construction printing technology and future proof their skillset to assist on upcoming projects."

The partnership between LIUNA and Black Buffalo 3D is geared towards creating a source of skilled and experienced trades workers to address the growing demand for 3D construction workers with a focus on North America. The ability to source immediately available labor will increase the comfort of builders and developers to shift from traditional building methods to stronger, safer, and more efficient 3D construction printers. Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON printers, Planitop 3D, proprietary ink, and operational expertise are available through its New Jersey, USA headquarters. Contact the team for additional details.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is poised to revolutionize construction and lead standardization and global innovation of 3D construction printers (3DCP), proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. BB3D became the first 3D construction provider to meet ICC-ES AC509, giving its clients the ability to 3D-print structural walls on demand. NEXCON Printers 3D-print code-compliant homes, buildings and infrastructure on demand for both onsite and offsite construction. Black Buffalo 3D received the Global Innovation Award from NAHB for its leadership in testing and standardization in 3D construction and its Planitop 3D NA ink received Experts pick for Innovative Product from World of Concrete. For more information and for contacts, visit www.bb3d.io.

About LIUNA, Eastern Region

The Laborers' International Union of North America, LIUNA, is one of the most progressive, aggressive, and fastest-growing union today. Its more than 40,000 members in the Eastern Region (New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, Delaware, and Puerto Rico) are united through collective bargaining and committed to securing the good wages, benefits, and safe and just workplaces they so richly deserve. LIUNA delivers the industry's most versatile workforce and is proud to partner with contractors, project owners, and other industry professionals through its innovative labor-management funds for training and apprenticeship, safety and health, and business development. http://www.liunaeasternregion.org/

