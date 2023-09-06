Black Buffalo 3D and Saudi Ready Mix sign MOU to Bring Code Compliant Structural 3D Construction Ink to Saudi Arabia

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. and DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D—a leading provider of structural 3D construction printers and materials—and Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.—the leading producer of ready-mix and related products in Saudi Arabia- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to manufacture Black Buffalo 3D's proprietary structural ink utilizing local materials and to partner in the creation of regional 3d construction printing materials, mixes, and additional 3D construction ink formulas.

Black Buffalo 3D printed structure and NEXCON printers that are now available for order in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will utilize proprietary materials supplied through Saudi Readymix Concrete Co. Black Buffalo 3D and Saudi Readymix finalize MOU to locally produce 3D construction materials and bring printers to KSA. (From Top Left: Presidio Advisors: Jourdan Younis, Director-Senior Advisor; Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.: Chris Leptokaridis-Technical & Strategy Director and Abdullah Al Saeed-Marketing, Corp-Comms & Sustainability Manager; Black Buffalo 3D Corporation: Heidi Cha, Chief Legal Officer, Mike Miceli, Chief Executive Officer, Peter Cooperman, Chief Marketing Officer.)

Black Buffalo 3D's commitment to scaling adoption of 3D construction printing begins with finding the right partner to manufacture reliable, sustainable, and easy to use ink that can be produced with locally available materials. Saudi Readymix will provide access to its R&D facilities and vast network to assist in development and testing of a regionalized 3D ink that can be used in any 3d construction printer in the region to print housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure components on demand.

"While evaluating partners to produce and customize 3D construction ink for the Middle East, it became clear that Saudi Readymix was committed to innovation and had the capabilities to help us modify our ICC-ES AC509 approved ink for the region and manufacture a formula that could be used to print both structural and non-bearing walls," remarked Mike Miceli, CEO of Black Buffalo 3D.

Black Buffalo 3D, the world's first 3D construction printing manufacturer to meet ICC-ES AC509 standards for printing walls will further partner with local developers and test to local building code standards to scale adoption and acceptance in Saudi Arabia. Those with interesting pilot projects should reach out through https://www.bb3d.io/contact with details of their operation and goals for 3D. Presidio Advisors (Dubai), Black Buffalo 3D's regional distribution partner will provide additional local support and information to qualified builders.

"We are extremely proud to announce the signing of an MoU with the Black Buffalo 3D and to manufacture proven materials to further adoption and advancement of 3D printers to build homes, buildings and needed infrastructure throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," stated Chris Leptokaridis, Technical & Strategy Director of Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.

Saudi Readymix is committed to excellence in providing top-quality concrete solutions that meet the highest standards. Our unwavering commitment to sustainability, advanced technologies, and innovation will further enhance the joint endeavors we undertake with Black Buffalo 3D and local builders and developers.

3D construction is rapidly becoming a desirable method of building resilient, sustainable, and efficient homes. It will work with qualified partners to meet or exceed local Saudi Building Code and International Building Code criteria for printing structural 3D residences and commercial buildings. Please follow Black Buffalo 3D on LinkedIn for further updates or contact us online if you would like more information about Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON printers, materials, and 3D construction solutions for onsite and offsite construction.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is poised to revolutionize construction and lead standardization and global innovation of 3D construction printers (3DCP), proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. BB3D became the first 3d construction provider to meet ICC-ES AC509 giving its clients the ability to 3D print structural walls on demand. NEXCON printers 3D print code-compliant homes, buildings and infrastructure on-demand for both onsite and offsite construction. For more information contact https://www.bb3d.io/contact.

SAUDI READYMIX AT A GLANCE

Saudi Readymix Concrete Co. is the leading producer and supplier of ready-mixed concrete and related products in Saudi Arabia. The company was established in 1978 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khalid Ali Alturki & Sons Holding Company (Alturki Holding), a leading industrial conglomerate.

Saudi Readymix employs a workforce of about 3,000 people and operates 40 commercials and 20 on-site factories, strategically distributed throughout the Kingdom, covering all major metropolitan areas in the eastern, central, western, northern and southern regions.

Media Contact:

Peter Cooperman

(646)491-9860

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Buffalo 3D Corporation; Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.