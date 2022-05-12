Black Buffalo 3D Announces Finance Subsidiary Offering Rental and Financing Programs for 3D Construction Printers

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation a manufacture of NEXCON® printers and proprietary 3D construction ink today announced a new subsidiary, Black Buffalo 3D Financial (BB3D Financial), that will offer the world's first turnkey solution for financing and renting large scale 3D construction printers. With this new approach, builders of all sizes around the globe can try this exciting technology without a large capital investment and quickly scale their operations. Renters will also be eligible to apply a partial credit towards purchase of their own NEXCON® printer with BB3D Financial's unique rent-to-own program.

Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON 1G construction printer can now be rented, financed, or purchased. A rent-to-own program is also available to qualified buyers.

"In speaking with leaders in commercial and residential construction, our team recognized that most of the heavy equipment and machinery on a job site was rented, not owned. Why should 3D construction printers be any different?" remarked Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Big Sun Holdings Group—parent company of Black Buffalo 3D. "BB3D Financial will eliminate another barrier of entry for companies on the verge of starting 3D construction projects and help clearly define the cost savings possible with our NEXCON printers."

Taking the lead at BB3D Financial as President is Tim Murphy, a 25-year equipment leasing veteran. The new entity was created in response to the demand Black Buffalo 3D received after launching its NEXCON 1G printer. Large scale 3D printers are a natural fit for financing and rentals allowing them to become another tool in the arsenal of any builder or developer, similarly to a crane, excavator, or bulldozer. This new venture is in line with Black Buffalo 3D's mission to increase adoption and acceptance of 3D printing technology and differentiate itself as a leader in 3D construction equipment.

"According to the American Rental Association, 93% of all construction firms rent equipment so we created a rental solution to 'product fit' the industry as it already exists," explains Murphy. "This dramatically lowers the entrance cost into 3DCP and opens the doors for all layers of the industry to join us in the 3D construction printing revolution."

One such home builder is Alquist 3D. The company that gained international recognition for printing the first owner occupied 3D home in the world with Habitat for Humanity and recently announced Project Virginia that will result in 200 3D printed homes using Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON printers and Planitop 3D® ink.

"As our 3DCP industry continues to evolve, one opportunity is clear: the great need for leasing and rental of 3DCP machines. Black Buffalo 3D's rental and finance options will allow thousands of academic institutions, construction companies, and small businesses to grow their education about this industry and test out their designs and ideas. BB3D Financial will be the catalyst for 3DCP adoption, and Alquist 3D is excited to be their first client of many," stated Zachary Mannheimer, Founder of Alquist 3D.

The 3DCP industry is still evolving and as technology matures and the true cost savings kick in, BB3D Financial rental and finance terms allow the printer to pay for itself quickly. By matching a rental term to the length of the project builders will be able to predict their expenses as a fixed cost of the project and recognize significant savings from day one of 3D construction builds. Rental terms start at 3 months for domestic and 6 months for international businesses. Long term financing and leasing will also become offered.

Black Buffalo 3D is committed to innovation with its machines, materials, and methods to make 3D construction a viable alternative to traditional construction methods in all parts of the world.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation ( https://www.bb3d.io ) is the NY based, US affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd.-formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.–and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers (3DCP), proprietary construction "ink" (Planitop 3D) and 3D print construction consulting services. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON printers available now. Stay tuned for updates on our clients' projects and development of groundbreaking 3D construction ink materials.

