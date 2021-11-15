Black Buffalo 3D Announces Pact to 3D Print Plant-Based Affordable Housing

NEW YORK and IOWA CITY, Iowa and LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D, Alquist, and Revive Hemp Industries have committed to a collaboration, leveraging sustainable materials and joint R&D to create a structural hemp-based 3D construction ink. The group's mission is to introduce a greener alternative to traditional building materials — used for infrastructure, housing, and commercial applications. The joint venture begins at the farm with technology that creates a supply of industrialized hemp ingredients. Initial experiments with industrialized hemp have uncovered an ability to sequester tons of carbon with the potential to be a net-zero environmentally-friendly alternative to cement.

Black Buffalo 3D | Alquist | Revive Hemp Industries Black Buffalo 3D, Revive Hemp and Alquist intend to create a structural hemp-based concrete that will offer structural properties not found in existing hempcrete. With the goal of 3D printing plant-based structural walls and components that will be used in place of lumber and cement-based products.

Black Buffalo 3D is the manufacturer of large-scale, 3D construction printers that are capable of printing structural components and buildings one-to-four stories high, as well as construction ink. Its materials science division is committed to standardizing innovative construction materials and 3D inks to increase the acceptance of safe and sustainable 3D construction printing.

"Black Buffalo 3D is committed to increasing the adoption of 3D printers in construction, and helping its clients provide consumers with a more affordable and sustainable approach to meeting housing and infrastructure demand," states Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D, a Big Sun Holdings Group company.

Alquist specializes in creating affordable housing throughout the United States. As one of the first companies to adopt 3D construction printing, they have taken the technology from concept to application by printing homes for families in Virginia, and they have hundreds more on the horizon.

Zachary Mannheimer, founder and CEO of Alquist adds, "Alquist continues to build on its reputation of providing affordable home solutions by leveraging large-scale 3D construction printers. Working with Revive and Black Buffalo, we believe that by introducing hemp into our homes, we'll not only strengthen the wall systems, but also the home itself will sequester carbon every day, contributing to greener construction."

Revive Hemp Industries provides the highest-quality, cost-effective, processed American industrial hemp. Revive will supply materials to be studied and integrated into a new form of sustainable ink, which can replace cement-based concrete used in 3D printing and traditional construction projects.

"The Revive Hemp team is excited to contribute to creating another excellent industrial hemp application, in particular for affordable, high-quality housing, which is so badly needed around the world today. The versatility, strength, and natural qualities of the hemp plant, combined with its ability to offset carbon, have the potential to change the construction industry on a massive scale," explained John Rose, Founder of Revive Hemp Industries.

The companies will form a green box solution–a perfect trifecta of hemp processing, construction ink development and printing–that begins at the farm level creating jobs, training opportunities and innovation with the potential to change the world. Follow each company for progress and updates as they dedicate time and resources to printing a smarter and more sustainable society.

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (www.bb3d.io) is a leading provider of 3D construction printers and construction ink. Its commitment to R&D, education, and standardization will help create a more sustainable future and evolve the construction industry. NexCon printers are available now.

Revive Hemp Industries (www.revivehempindustries.com) exists to help clean up the planet, and it does so by leveraging its proprietary milling technology to process industrial hemp in the most efficient and effective way possible.

Alquist (https://www.alquist3d.com/about-us) creates affordable housing communities by leveraging 3D print technology and exceptional design, focusing on rural America. Alquist uses 3D and other technologies to introduce cost-effective ways to build housing units. Its committed to working toward net-zero home building without sacrificing efficiency, safety, or affordability.

