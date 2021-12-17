Black Buffalo 3D Buys 106 Acres in Pennsylvania for 3D Construction Printer Factory, 3D Printed Affordable Housing and Modular Showcase

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) today announced its purchase of 106 acres in East Stroudsburg, PA which will become the site of its permanent United States factory. The facility will use NEXCON 3D printing technology throughout the property and serve as the North American hub for the assembly and production of its modular NEXCON 3D Construction Printer lineup. This move is in sync with the Build Back Better initiative and with Black Buffalo 3D's commitment to grow its international presence with greater capacity to meet demand for 3D construction technology. The PA location will become an additional production line and expansion of its existing operations in Elizabeth, New Jersey and at its sister site–Hisys–based outside of Seoul, Republic of Korea. The Pennsylvania facility will also serve as a central R&D site for development of sustainable construction materials- including the development of a structural hemp-based alternative to traditional concrete.

The future site of Black Buffalo 3D manufacturing and R&D facility for 3D construction printers, sustainable hemp-based inks, and 3D construction/modular building showcase.

Black Buffalo 3D is poised to become the industry leader in 3D construction printing (3DCP) with continued investments in R&D, materials science, and 3D printer machine design. The company will continue to innovate and prove the viability of 3D construction printing for sustainability and use in infrastructure projects. NEXCON printers can be used to print affordable housing, structural precast type components and serve as a stronger, more sustainable, and cost-effective way to build. The land will also serve as a showcase for 3DCP with affordable, functional, and energy efficient affordable housing. More details of that project and the land use will be made public in the new year.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is the NY based, US affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd.-formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.--and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers (3DCP) from one to four stories, proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NexCon printers available now. Stay tuned for updates on our projects and development of structural hemp-based concrete alternatives.

Media contact:

Peter Cooperman

[email protected]

(646) 491-9860

SOURCE Black Buffalo 3D Corporation