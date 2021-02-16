Black Buffalo 3D Takes the International Codes to New Heights

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a leading provider of large scale 3D printers for construction and a member of HN Inc.—formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.—today announced its success in working with the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) to revise its ICC-ES AC509 criteria. This update enhances the acceptance criteria (AC) for 3D Automated Construction Technology for 3D printed concrete walls from a single story building construction to multi-story building construction.

3D Printed Building and Seawall

Black Buffalo 3D is a global provider of large scale 3D printers for construction and proprietary cement-based ink. Its mission is to increase awareness, efficiency and utility of additive manufacturing in the construction industry. The company continues to invest in its 3D construction printers and material science with the intent to become the first 3D construction printing company to meet ICC-ES AC509. With printers developed by its sister company, Hisys—based in South Korea—the latest model is capable of printing buildings up to 4 stories high.

"We want to build trust and prove the safety of our technology in a way that no other 3D Construction printing company has done before," remarks Jenn Christman, PE, 3D Product Specialist. "Black Buffalo 3D was created to increase acceptance of 3D printing in the construction industry, revolutionize traditional building techniques and truly showcase the potential of large scale 3D printing."

Large scale 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) has the potential to help governments, businesses and NGOs address a number of infrastructure needs including closing the gap on affordable housing deficits, speeding up disaster recovery efforts and providing more value to much needed infrastructure improvements throughout the world.

ICC-ES is a nonprofit, limited liability company that performs technical evaluations of building products, components, methods, and materials. Agencies use evaluation reports to help determine code compliance and enforce building regulations; manufacturers use reports as evidence that their products (and this is especially important if the products are new and innovative) meet code requirements and warrant regulatory approval.

As a globally recognized organization, ICC-ES brings legitimacy to code compliance claims and helps developers ensure building regulations are met. 3D Construction printing is a relatively new application with growing interest because when used correctly and safely it has the potential to alleviate affordable housing deficits, speed up disaster recovery efforts and help build much needed infrastructure around the globe.

Black Buffalo 3D will continue to make investments in 3D construction printer technology, material science and form strategic partnerships as it works towards meeting ICC AC 509 acceptance criteria. The company will also continue to capture, analyze and share information regarding the positive impact on reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry through automation and use of environmentally friendly materials and designs.

About ICC-ES

ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES), a member of the ICC Family of Solutions, is a nonprofit, limited liability company that provides technical evaluations of building products, components, methods and materials. ICC-ES evaluation reports, building product listings and plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas listings provide evidence that products and systems meet requirements of codes and technical standards.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation ( http://www.blackbuffalo.io ) is the NY based, US affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd.—formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd.--and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers from one to four stories, proprietary construction "ink" and 3D print construction consulting services.

