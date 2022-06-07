Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON 3D Construction Printer Featured at U.S. Department of HUD Innovative Housing Showcase in Washington D.C.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. and KEARNY POINT, N.J. and NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D (BB3D) will exhibit 3D-printed housing walls and its modular NEXCON 3D construction printer at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's Innovative Housing Showcase on Washington DC's National Mall—June 10-12, 2022—demonstrating how two new government proposals aimed at utilizing 3D printing for localized manufacturing can help increase the supply of affordable housing in the US, estimated at a shortage of 7 million homes nationally.

The President's 2023 Budget includes investments to increase affordable housing supply that would lead to the production or rehabilitation of 500,000 new construction technology homes, such as printed communities which reduce build times and localize supply chains. Buffalo 3D recognizes the potential for these new initiatives to help businesses adopt 3D construction printing (additive manufacturing) and is offering consultations to contractors, builders, precast companies, and developers on how BB3D's NEXCON printer can improve upon traditional building methods.

Exhibitors were selected as an invite only showcase of new technology at the forefront of Housing Innovation. Black Buffalo 3D will have printed walls and display its modular NEXCON 3D construction printer on Washington's National Mall along with a team of experts speaking about the benefits of 3D construction. As part of HUD's Innovative Housing Showcase, businesses are welcome to attend and learn more about additive manufacturing opportunities in construction for off-site, near-site and onsite printing of housing.

Black Buffalo 3D is a technology and materials provider, not a builder or developer. Its mission is to enable others to utilize additive manufacturing (3D printing) to complete projects more efficiently than traditional methods. The company does not to complete with its clients, but rather sells, rents, supports, and trains builders, developers, contractors, agencies, precast, modular home companies, and others on how NEXCON 3D construction printers and Planitop 3D ink can reduce build times, minimize waste, and increase flexibility of design at a lower cost than block or stick-based construction.

Businesses that would like to schedule a time to meet with a Black Buffalo 3D representative to learn how to purchase, finance or rent a NEXCON 3D construction printer should confirm attendance here or use the form to be notified of future events in your area.

The official schedule is as follows:

Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 9th

1:00 PM - 2:15 PM | Virtual Event on Addressing Housing Supply Shortages Through Innovative Building Technology with HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter

Friday, June 10th

9:00 AM | Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will welcome IHS attendees and offer remarks during the Opening Ceremony on the National Mall, open to all.

| Secretary will welcome IHS attendees and offer remarks during the Opening Ceremony on the National Mall, open to all. 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM | The Innovative Housing Showcase [including Black Buffalo 3D] will run on the National Mall, open to all.

| The Innovative Housing Showcase [including Black Buffalo 3D] will run on the National Mall, open to all. 10:00 AM | HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will offer remarks at and participate in "Research at HUD: Past, Present, and Future of Offsite Construction – Virtual Event." You can tune-in on HUD's YouTube.

Saturday, June 11th

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM | The Innovative Housing Showcase [including Black Buffalo 3D] will run on the National Mall, open to all.

Sunday, June 12th

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM | The Innovative Housing Showcase [including Black Buffalo 3D] will run on the National Mall, open to all.

Location Information

The Innovative Housing Showcase will take place on the National Mall in between 7th St NW and 4th St NW. Black Buffalo 3D will have printed walls and its NEXCON 1G modular printer on display.

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is the PA based subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc.—with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of 3D construction printers (3DCP) from one to 3 stories, proprietary construction "ink" (Planitop 3D) and 3D print construction consulting services. NEXCON printers are now available for rent, financing, and purchase globally. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON printers.

