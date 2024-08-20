Black Buffalo Inc. - Leading Smokeless Tobacco Alternative Company - Launches New Packaging Graphics to Further Support Rapid Growth in Retail

Black Buffalo has experienced exceptional growth in the retail channel, with wholesale shipment dollar volume up over 1,800% for the 13-week period ending July 31, 2024, as compared to the Company's first-ever wholesale shipments for the equivalent period ending March 31, 2022. Black Buffalo ships to a broad network of wholesalers across the United States, and the Company's products can be found in over 12,000 leading convenience stores and smoke shops nationwide.

The Company's striking color schemes and amplified branding elements have been specifically designed for high visibility and increased presence on the backbar of retailers, and this new brand design serves as the culmination of hundreds of hours of adult consumer research and retailer feedback sought by Black Buffalo. While the new brand design reinforces Black Buffalo's role as a leading innovator in the moist smokeless tobacco alternative and modern oral nicotine categories, this aesthetic evolution also stands squarely on the shoulders of the Company's unmatched product quality and unchanging brand pillars. Furthermore, this new design strongly aligns with Black Buffalo's core marketing principle of not attracting former or never users (including youth) of tobacco and/or nicotine.

Black Buffalo's new lid graphics will have cohesive colorways featuring a distinct design inspired by the Company's namesake, a Cape buffalo, which embodies loyalty, respect, and community, all brand pillars of Black Buffalo's products. The Company's nicotine pouches SKUs will wear a spotted color gradient, distinct to each variety, representing a clean and contemporary design for these more progressively oriented products. Black Buffalo's long cut dip SKUs will wear a sunset-style color halo, distinct to each variety, which pays homage to the authenticity and tradition of long cut. The new lid graphics will also introduce a white icon for adult consumers and retail store staff to more easily identify products on the backbar by format for pouches and long cut, respectively. Wholesalers and retailers will enjoy the fact that the Universal Product Codes (UPCs) on cases, rolls and cans will remain unchanged.

About Black Buffalo

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 25,000 hours of research and development. The Company is a 3-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2024), and Black Buffalo has won every major Best New Product award from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo.

Certain of Black Buffalo's smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco-derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denied orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Black Buffalo Media Contacts

