Black Business Month Celebrated at SCORE Mentors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Black Business Month, SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors is spotlighting resources to support America's Black entrepreneurs, and offering volunteer opportunities for experienced Black business owners.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone.

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

SCORE's original survey data from The Megaphone of Main Street: The Impact of Covid-19, Impact on Black-owned Small Businesses showed that Black-owned businesses face unique barriers to success. In particular, they were significantly more likely to seek – but less likely to receive – outside funding from both public and private sources.

In response to these unique challenges, SCORE offers a centralized educational hub called SCORE for Black Entrepreneurs that provides Black small business owners with access to personalized support and the resources they need to succeed, including:

Educational content specially designed to support Black entrepreneurs.

Live webinars and original online workshops.

Free, remote, expert business mentoring.

Business owner and makeup artist Ursula Augustine of Ursula's About Phace Rittenhouse Studio advised other entrepreneurs: "I would suggest they go to SCORE. You'll be working with the perfect mentor based on your needs, your industry, and your location and they'll be available to connect with you as needed to provide you with special advice and extra support to help grow your business into a successful and profitable business."

Volunteering With SCORE

SCORE is also actively recruiting talented and experienced entrepreneurs and executives to become mentors, workshop presenters or subject matter experts. Volunteers come from a diverse variety of personal and professional backgrounds – but, they share a passion for lifelong learning, giving back to others and enriching their local communities. Last year, SCORE volunteers collectively donated 3,980,987 hours of service.

SCORE Mentor DeLisa Clift said, "Today SCORE has a very diverse group of individuals who are mentoring and volunteering within the organization… we are able to come together and meet our clients where they are."

Click here to learn more about volunteering with SCORE.

About SCORE

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

