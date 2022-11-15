Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year's MJBizCon . Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors.

On Wednesday, the 16th, MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine /BCM, presents a panel of industry pundits that will break down the legacy to legal conversation and how BIPOC operators and industry participants can build and grow. Haze Palmer - aka Hazey Taughtme -, Founder of Black Cannabis Magazine, will moderate the panel to address Building on 2%: The State of BIPOC Cannabis and the Opportunities Ahead. Joining him are Bonita Money, Founder and Executive Director of NDICA/National Diversity & Inclusion Cannabis Alliance, and Freeway Rick Ross, Founder at LA Kingpins. Panelists include Jamal Weathers, CEO at Kush Boys Worldwide, and LaQuita Honeysucker, Civil Rights & Community Action at UFCW, United Food & Commercial Workers International Union. The first all Black Panel will be held in South Hall Upper, 227, 2:30-3:15.

On Wednesday evening, BCM is hosting a private mixer sponsored by Gumbo, a NY legacy brand that recently partnered with the global cannabis brand, Cookies. "I'm proud to align with MJBiz and so many brilliant industry leaders and look forward to celebrating a bit. We're here to educate business leaders on the power of entrepreneurship in black and brown communities," says Haze. "To have true social equity, you first need an equal share of voice. Social Equity is not a free ride. It's about providing resources to members of communities who have been disproportionally impacted by the policies of cannabis prohibition. And that's what we're doing MJBiz!"

On Thursday the 17th, expo attendees can attend The Diversity Village Takeover Experience, sponsored by Cookies, THC Metaverses Boycott Shitty Weed, PolitiKan Broadcasting, We Are The Cultures History W.A.T.C.H. THE CULTURE and Haze Hope Center. Diversity Village is a Metaverse that hosts boutique-style showrooms for cannabis brands and companies to improve the consumer experience with cannabis products of black and brown operators and entrepreneurs. There is also an outside theater to hold panels, lectures, and concerts. Users may also visit the Gallery, which will have educational materials, the latest news, and previous issues of Black Cannabis Magazine.

These B2B focused panels bring forth established industry professionals to address the following: Women Bosses in Cannabis, Black Cultivators, Web3 & Metaverse, Supply Chain, Hip Hop's impact on Cannabis, Social Equity in Cannabis, and Partnerships.

Here are the presenting speakers and companies you will see at Diversity Village Takeover at MJBizCon experience:

Redman - United Empowerment Party

Xzibit - Napalm Brands

Trick Trick - Heavyweight Heads

Karim Butler - Gumbo Brands

- Gumbo Brands Felix Murray - GasHouse

- GasHouse Chris Ball - Ball Family Farms

- Ball Family Farms Bonita Money -National Diversity & Inclusion Cannabis Alliance

-National Diversity & Inclusion Cannabis Alliance Alex Major - Gumbo Brands

- Gumbo Brands John "JO" Pratt - Riddlz

Everett Smith - Presidential

- Presidential Sephida Artis Mills - United Empowerment Party

Bryant Mitchell - Blaqstar Farms

- Blaqstar Farms Jason McKnight - Greenlabel RX

- Greenlabel RX Donte West - Last Prisoner Project

- Last Prisoner Project Hassim Robinson - Winner Circle Genetics

- Winner Circle Genetics Margeaux Bruner - Holi Smokeables

- Holi Smokeables Kebra Smith Bolden - Noir En Verte

- Noir En Verte Celeste Rodriguez - Acre 41

- Acre 41 Marlo Richardson - Greenwood & Co

- Greenwood & Co Victoria Williams - Star Buds

- Star Buds Dr. Shalair Armstrong - Lucasville

Sakara Barnes - Four Twenty

- Four Twenty Danny Maldonado , Ricardo Hernandez of THC Group

, of THC Group Colin Fraser - Uplin,

- Uplin, Maggie Wilson - Fruit Slab,

- Fruit Slab, JM Balbuena - Boycott Shitty Weed

Juan Aguirre - NDICA

- NDICA Jay Mills - The Green Life Report

- The Green Life Report Eva Silva - NDICA

Damien "Dthefuture" Smith W.A.T.C.H.

Mang-yee Reverie - Flow 107.1

Jason Washingon , Kulture

These panels will be held at MJBiz Central – South Upper Hall, Booth 8848.

On Friday the 18th, Black Cannabis Magazine will host a meet and Greet with "D the Future" at Cookies Flamingo in Las Vegas. This is your chance to connect with Cookies brands like Gashouse, Pure Blanco, and Gumbo with appearances by Luka Brazi, Felix Murry, Alex Major, Hazey Taughtme, Majix and other special guests. The address for the event is 4240 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103.

Black Cannabis Magazine looks forward to continued growth and increased activity and achievements in social equity in the cannabis industry. As their platform expands its reach, they embrace providing increasing opportunities to the communities and individuals they serve.

To view the Diversity Village panels livestream on Thursday, Nov 17, please visit: https://www.diversityvilla.ge

About Black Cannabis Magazine

Black Cannabis Magazine was founded by L.A.-based Haze Palmer, a.k.a. "Hazey Taughtme," the entrepreneur, and media personality best known for creating the popular internet radio station Haze. Taughtme co-founded and co-owns cannabis brand with his business partner "Just Mary."

