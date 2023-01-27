Black CannaBusiness CEO Intensive and Multi-State Cannabis Company Parallel Launch 2023 National Education Series in Pittsburgh

After successful 2022 series, BCB and Parallel's Goodblend announce 2023 series launch in Pittsburgh, working to bridge the cannabis social equity gap

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness (BCB) and Parallel's Goodblend are continuing their successful collaboration on a national education series aimed at CEOs of color in the cannabis industry. The Black Cannabusiness CEO Intensive Program (CEO Intensive) is a free, executive training program for cannabis business owners, featuring both virtual and in-person workshops and training. The initiative began in Boston in 2022 and has worked with cohorts in Tampa, Denver, and Chicago. The launch of the 2023 series will be in Pittsburgh, PA in February of this year.

Applications are open now !

The BCB Mastermind CEO Intensive with Parallel

February 1st & 2nd

Bidwell Training Center

1815 Metropolitan St, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

In addition to the two-day intensive, BCB Mastermind and Goodblend will also host a networking reception and power panel discussion at St. Clair Social, a local Pittsburgh establishment. The reception is open to individuals with a general curiosity about the industry. Tickets can be reserved here .

CEO Intensive Networking Mixer

February 2nd, 5:30-8:30 PM

St. Clair Social

302 S. St. Clair Street Pittsburgh, PA 15206

The CEO Intensive works with both aspiring cannabis business owners and current CEOs, providing them with a two-day in-person session with cannabis founders and professionals where they complete structured exercises and receive mentorship from leading subject matter experts and practitioners in the industry. The event will take place on February 1st & 2nd at Bidwell Training Center. Participants join the cohort by submitting an application about their business, movement, and mission. Applications are open now and all Pennsylvania minority business owners in the cannabis space and those interested are encouraged to apply.

Program co-founder and instructor Todd Hughes, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, says it is only a matter of time until new licensing and ancillary business opportunities open in Pennsylvania.

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time to plant a tree is now," said Hughes. "Now is the time to prepare a cohort of local minority entrepreneurs for success by facilitating an interactive learning experience and providing them with the coaching, tools, and resources necessary to win."

With their hands-on industry experience & advocacy, BCB Instructors understand the barriers to entry for cannabis business owners. With the personalized and open format learning process, program participants will increase their knowledge and real-world application.

"The uneven and inequitable development of cannabis markets state by state has created a barrier to entry for entrepreneurs looking to enter the space," said program co-founder Brandon L. Wyatt Esq. "Minority entrepreneurs are particularly impacted by these new policies and regulations due to the lingering systemic effects of America's 'war on drugs.' Our Mastermind participants connect with each other on concepts that challenge their thinking and expand their perception of what's possible despite the barriers."

Connecting with a multi-state cannabis company like Parallel provides an additional level of industry insight for entrepreneurs. This pairing is also a unique way to increase participation in the industry through access and business connections in Parallel's operating markets.

Parallel's Senior Director of Social Equity, James Jackson said, "I'm truly excited to bring this program to Pittsburgh, because, unlike our other markets, PA has not yet legalized adult use, having early access to this robust program will truly give these entrepreneurs first mover advantage, which we all know is critical to business success."

SOURCE goodblend