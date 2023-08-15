Black CannaBusiness, the Fastest Growing Community of Black and Brown Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Professionals, Unveils Refreshed Brand

Black CannaBusiness

15 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness was founded with the mission to accelerate the participation of Black and Brown entrepreneurs, founders and professionals doing and aspiring to do business in the cannabis industry. What originally began as a magazine dedicated to the cannabis landscape has blossomed into the fastest growing community of Black and Brown cannabis professionals on the globe. The Black CannaBusiness platform is an ecosystem of the business tools, resources and experiences needed to research, start, grow and cultivate a cannabis business – now with a refreshed brand.

Through its conferences/expos and informational divisions, Black CannaBusiness provides a platform for networking, education, and collaboration, driving both cultural celebration and business advancement.

"I recognized that there was a void in both spaces of business-to-business content curated for people of color," said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of Black CannaBusiness. "I wanted to take the conversation about Black and Brown community beyond the social equity conversations and the 'there are not enough people of color in the industry' statistics…and do something about it."

With an unwavering commitment to celebrating culture while embracing a staunch business focus, Black CannaBusiness' compelling tagline: "We are the culture, but we mean business" is central to this reinvigorated brand. The newly refined brand aims to resonate even more profoundly with its target audience: individuals currently engaged or aspiring to do business in the cannabis industry, as well as other Brown and Black professionals and business-to-business communities.

As the cannabis industry continues to flourish, Black CannaBusiness is poised to promote diversity, foster innovation, and nurture business excellence. Stay tuned for more updates as we gear up for the exciting launch of our upcoming conference and events season.

