Black Chef Releases a Feel-Good Cookbook in Spanish Version to Connect with His Community During Troubled Times

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "10 Soups For All," a cookbook authored by Chef Damien Pierre released on all online reading platforms including a Spanish version "10 Sopas Para Todas" to connect more emotionally with the community he serves. Dami's Famous Foods currently operates as a delivery service throughout the week on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub and a vendor at the local Brentwood Farmers market every Sunday. He takes pride in serving during these troubling times. He shares his booth amongst other vendors of different ethnicities –– Latinx to be the majority.

10 Soups for All (Spanish) 10 Soups for All (English)

During these unprecedented times, one thing that can be seen in every household to bring a family together is a good soup that represents each culture. Chef Pierre's recipe for Cow Heel Soup, a staple in many caribbean households used to treat cold and flu-like symptoms and bring comfort during cold weather conditions, is amongst the ethnic dishes featured in the cookbook. Chef Pierre's roots and upbringing play a big role in the creation and inspiration for this culinary compilation. Each soup featured in the book extends from the diverse community that exists in the Los Angeles area and is meant to familiarize the palette, making it an enjoyable and resonating experience for all.

"The release of this book derives from my childhood, being born in Brooklyn, NY, growing up in South Florida, having friends who are of Latino-Caribbean descent, and relocating to Los Angeles," explained Dami's Foods Owner Damien Pierre. "Just because you don't speak the same language as certain cultures doesn't mean you can't reach or connect with them in other ways."

The spanish version of Chef Damien Pierre's book, "10 Sopas Para Todas," can be purchased on Apple, Barnes and Noble (NOOK), Kobo here , and the english version "Ten Soups For All" can be downloaded here . Both versions can be purchased on Amazon here .

