Black Chicagoans Speak Up About Immigration During the DNC

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andre Barnes, the HBCU Engagement Director for NumbersUSA, roamed the Windy City during the DNC to interview Black Chicagoans about the ongoing migrant crisis. An 11-minute highlight clip is available here.

"I spoke to folks who've watched their neighborhoods transform as migrants fill hotels and apartments, despite pushback from Black residents," said Andre. "There's an overwhelming sense that the government favors migrants over Black families, and that 'the people who run this city don't care what Black people think.'"

Over 47,000 migrants have arrived via flights or buses from Texas alone in the past two years, with thousands more arriving from other states. Chicago has spent more than $460 million on housing, food, and other benefits for these new arrivals. And the burden continues to grow. The city government set up 17 temporary shelters -- roughly one every six days -- in the weeks leading up to the convention.

Andre, together with political writer and strategy consultant Dr. Pamela Denise Long, conducted "man-on-the-street" interviews with dozens of Black residents, meeting everywhere from doorsteps and sidewalks to coffee shops and living rooms.

"Black Chicagoans are all too familiar with the drawbacks of mass immigration," said Andre Barnes. "We came to Chicago to tell their stories."

