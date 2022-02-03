Black Child Clothing Introduces Their 300 Signature Collection

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Child Clothing, a clothing company out of Chicago, IL, is excited to announce the launch of their 300 Signature Collection. This collection was designed to commemorate the 300 Freedom Suit Cases that were filed in the St. Louis Circuit Court House from 1814 to 1860, a time period when it was illegal for a slave to be found literate. The designs on the 300 Signature Collection display replicas of authentic slave signatures from these 300 Freedom Suit Cases.

Many of these cases were filed by slaves in order to gain back their freedom. One specific case, that of Margaret Morgan vs. John Colter, set the precedent for all future cases involving slave freedoms in St. Louis, eventually giving light to an issue that was at the forefront of slavery in America during this time period.

Owner and Founder, Matthew Delashment, created Black Child Clothing to continue the story from slavery to freedom, hoping to represent the move to empowerment among the Black community. He named his clothing company "Black Child" after being inspired by the poem "Hey Black Child," written by Useni Eugene Perkins. Their 300 Signature Collection aims to further Mr. Perkins' vision into today's generation, taking pivotal moments within Black culture and creatively expressing them through fashion.

The 300 Signature Collection features t-shirts, hoodies, long-sleeves, and hats in three available colors: dark grey, sand, and brown. You can purchase these items in sizes from small to XXXL, and every piece in this collection features a replica of a real slave signature.

Another goal of Black Child Clothing is to make a positive impact in their community. They are an official sponsor for the Fundamentals Basketball Camp, headed by coach Brian Parker, to help train the next generation of Black child athletes in both life and basketball. They also are an official sponsor for Team NuSwoop Baseball, a team scouted by the Marlins, an MLB team. Finally, they sponsor the B2K Concert Creation Footwork Team. By staying involved and giving back to their community, Black Child Clothing hopes to make a difference in the lives and future generations of African American kids and teens and their families.

The mission of Black Child Clothing is simple: to empower younger generations of African Americans throughout our nation. The 300 Signature Collection aims to do just that — teach kids, teens, and young adults about this important time in history, inspiring them to go after their goals and fight for their dreams. In addition to their 300 Signature Collection, Black Child Clothing offers a number of sets and other apparel, from crewneck sweatshirts to joggers, shorts, and more. To shop their entire collection or to learn more about the mission behind Black Child Clothing, visit them online at www.BlackChildClothing.com today.



