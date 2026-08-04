Black Clover USA and Topgolf Announce 5-Year Marketing, Retail and Apparel Sponsorship Program

Black Clover's "Live Lucky" brand becomes Topgolf's National Uniform Partner and the first partner to join Topgolf's New Media Networks Platform, while supporting Topgolf's community initiatives

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and entertainment leader, Topgolf announced a five-year partnership with Black Clover USA, the premium lifestyle brand known for its "Live Lucky" headwear and apparel. The partnership will reach nearly 40 million guests annually across all 102 Topgolf-owned and operated venues in the United States. Beginning this summer, Black Clover will serve as Topgolf's national uniform partner and an official retail partner, bringing its distinctive style to Topgolf team members and guests across the country.

Black Clover’s “Live Lucky” brand becomes Topgolf’s National Uniform Partner and the first partner to join Topgolf’s New Media Networks Platform, while supporting Topgolf's community initiatives

As a premium lifestyle brand with deep credibility in the golf community, Black Clover brings an audience and cultural authority that amplifies Topgolf's positioning as the gateway to modern golf, making it an ideal partner to elevate the brand across Topgolf's entire venue network. Under the agreement, Black Clover will supply:

Employee uniforms nationwide

Co-branded hats with dedicated retail racks at each venue

Branded tees and polos exclusive to Topgolf players

Golf headcovers and gloves from CMC Design, a Black Clover Enterprises brand

The partnership extends into Topgolf Media Networks, the company's newly launched sponsorship, media and licensing division, weaving Black Clover into email campaigns, social content, and in-venue marketing across Topgolf's 28,000+ digital screens nationwide.

As part of the partnership, Black Clover will serve as Presenting Partner of a month-long Topgolf game sweepstakes, featuring Black Clover branding integrated into the game experience, $20,000 in prize value, and promotion across Topgolf's email and in-venue digital screens.

"The partnership with Black Clover is about expanding Topgolf's cultural relevance and deepening how we connect with our community," said Rodney Ferrell, Vice President, Partnerships, Media & Licensing at Topgolf. "Black Clover's Live Lucky philosophy aligns perfectly with our mission to give players the best experience in sports and entertainment. By weaving Black Clover into every venue, from uniforms to retail experiences, we're creating a cohesive brand experience that resonates with our guests and reinforces what makes Topgolf special."

As part of the partnership, Black Clover and Topgolf will support Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics and other community organizations through in-venue campaigns and activations, reaching millions of guests nationwide. Black Clover will also supply 10,000 co-branded hats for a national giveaway tied to a charitable initiative with one of Topgolf's charity partners.

"Black Clover has always been about creating products people love for how they look and feel, and for what the brand represents," said Steve Lichtie, CEO of Black Clover. "Partnering with Topgolf gives us an incredible opportunity to introduce Black Clover to millions of new guests and help more people discover what it means to 'Live Lucky.'"

The agreement runs through May 31, 2031, with Black Clover hats and apparel rolling out at Topgolf venues nationwide starting this summer, available both in-venue and online at blackcloverusa.com.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play a round, visit www.topgolf.com .

About Black Clover USA

Black Clover is a premium lifestyle brand inspired by the motto Live Lucky and notable clover design. Founded in 2008, the company designs headwear, apparel, and accessories using exclusive performance technology. Black Clover products are available online, at their international retail locations, and through leading golf and sporting goods retailers. Learn more at blackcloverusa.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf