TOPGOLF TO OPEN ITS FIRST VENUE IN WISCONSIN WITH NEWEST VENUE PROTOTYPE ON AUGUST 14

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports entertainment leader, Topgolf announced today the official opening of its newest location near Madison in Monona, Wisconsin, on August 14, 2026. Topgolf Madison, the first venue in the state of Wisconsin, is the brand's new prototype featuring Topgolf's legendary golf games plus new entertainment and technology enhancements that include arcade games, a reimagined outfield, targets, lights and slope, and the brand's new "My Bay, My Way" personalized offering.

Topgolf Madison, located eight miles east of Madison at 6600 Topgolf Way near the intersection of Beltline Highway and Broadway in Monona, is the brand's 103rd venue in the country. The two-level venue will offer a dynamic and inclusive, tech-driven modern golf and entertainment experience for guests of all skill levels. Topgolf Madison is expected to employ approximately 200–250 team members.

"We're excited to bring Topgolf to the Madison area and make Wisconsin our newest home," said David McKillips, Topgolf CEO. "Topgolf is the ultimate sports, entertainment and golf destination, making it the perfect place for sports fans and families across the state to play, eat, drink and enjoy some friendly competition with the best social golfing games in the world. And there's no better time to arrive than right as football season kicks off."

The venue will also feature 12 dedicated game day suites. Each suite is designed to deliver an elevated sports-viewing experience, featuring multiple surround screens for a panoramic, immersive viewing environment. Guests can book a suite either in person or by contacting the sales team.

"Topgolf was in search of its first Wisconsin location for quite some time, and we're very pleased that they chose Monona," said Monona Mayor Nancy Moore. "It will be a terrific recreational and entertainment venue in the Madison area and will be a draw for residents and visitors alike. It is also an important anchor for the continued redevelopment of Broadway Drive and will serve as a powerful catalyst for future growth and investment throughout the community."

To celebrate the grand opening, Topgolf is giving away one year of free game play at Topgolf Madison to one lucky winner. All eligible guests who book and complete a one or two-bay reservation between August 14-28, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply. Official rules are available here.

The Basics

Topgolf is a modern golf experience where anyone, whether they've never picked up a club or are seasoned players, can enjoy the game in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. During game play, guests aim at giant outfield targets as Toptracer technology tracks each ball's flight, distance and accuracy in real time. For guests swinging a club for the first time, Topgolf's exclusive club, The Sure Thing, is only available at Topgolf and is designed to make golf even easier for beginners.

Topgolf Madison will feature:

72 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays across three levels

Lounge-style seating and high-top tables in each bay for social play

A full-service bar and restaurant led by chefs

Game day suites

Private event space for team outings, parties and meetings

Outdoor social spaces with yard games

Enhanced outfield target lighting synced to a music-and-light show

Regulation-sized field goal post in the outfield

22-Foot Video Wall and 100+ screens throughout the venue for an immersive sports-viewing experience, ranging from 43" to 86" LCDs

These amenities combine to create a vibrant, all-ages entertainment destination where guests can gather, celebrate and play. Guests can visit topgolf.com/madison or visit the Topgolf app to book a bay and start planning their visit.

More Ways to Play

Topgolf memberships and passes are the perfect way to play all year long. Topgolf Madison guests can purchase two popular options before (or at the time of) opening.

Topgolf PlayMore is your ticket to play year-round. For $20 a month , the membership unlocks one hour of game play each month and a free appetizer every visit, any day, any time, for you and up to five guests every single visit.

is your ticket to play year-round. For , the membership unlocks one hour of game play each month and a free appetizer every visit, any day, any time, for you and up to five guests every single visit. Topgolf Platinum is built for those craving more golf, more perks and more ways to play. Platinum members unlock premium benefits, including free game play during designated hours, 20% off food, non-alcoholic drinks and in-venue retail, and free Topgolf Accounts for up to five guests every visit.

For more details, visit topgolf.com/memberships

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf