Toptracer Growth Accelerates Ahead of The Open at Royal Birkdale

Toptracer ranges recorded significant growth in both hours played and new installations, while activations around the Oldest Major proved highly successful.

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptracer, the world's number one range technology, saw significant growth in hours played and new range installations globally in the lead up to their largest activation ever at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Toptracer's north star metric at ranges around the world is hours played in their bays. Every Toptracer screen deployed globally was in use on average of 6 hours a day, every single day of 2025. Additionally, Toptracer saw a 29% increase in installations of their range technology across the globe compared to the first half of 2025.

Toptracer logo Toptracer Range technology at The 154th Open Championship Toptracer Range video board at The 154th Open Championship

"To see our industry-leading range technology implemented and thoroughly enjoyed across the world is very encouraging," says Scott Blevins, President and General Manager of Toptracer. "The momentum gained and new features like Toptracer Go continue to raise the bar for our platform on a global scale."

The promising range activity led right into the largest tech activation Toptracer has ever had at The Open Championship. Along with providing all the shot tracing and data on worldwide broadcasts, onsite fans were treated to a fun, fast and frictionless experience at the Tournament Range and one-on-one lessons with PGA GB&I professionals on various Toptracer hospitality experiences across the property.

Some key numbers include 60,433 shots traced at the Tournament Range; 8,170 shots traced across all 18 holes, all of which debuted AI tracing which helped scale at a lower cost and zero loss in quality. An astounding 28,880 rounds were played virtually on Royal Birkdale for the Global Challenge; over 103,675 shots hit across 20 simulators in hospitality tents; and several thousand lessons were given onsite by PGA GB&I professionals.

"In particular, the release of AI Tracing is extremely exciting for us, as it brings golf tracing years forward, and makes us leaner, faster, and more accurate than ever. We are thankful to our friends and partners at European Tour Productions and the R&A for working together to continuously further enhance the broadcast," said Ludvig von Schenck, Director of Toptracer Broadcast Technology.

Toptracer continues to be a trailblazer in the golf technology landscape in a multitude of ways. As the range giant looks ahead to the back half of 2026, they look forward to bringing their fans even more ways to have fun at their facilities including a new global tournament set to debut in the coming months.

To find your nearest Toptracer Range please visit www.toptracer.com.

About Toptracer

Toptracer is the No. 1 range technology in the world. It has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at Topgolf venues, play at driving ranges and watch major golf tournaments on television. It is the most-used and most-trusted ball-tracing technology with more than 1,450 sites across 38 countries. With 45 million hours played in 2025, it is also No. 1 in engagement and receives the best ROI with most range operators and club managers seeing a minimum of 50% increase in revenue in year one. Learn more at toptracer.com.

For press information, contact:

Dan Wooters

GMS - North America

E: [email protected]

M: +1 201-919-7425

Instagram: @GMS_Golf

LinkedIn: GMS

SOURCE Topgolf