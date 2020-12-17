Black Coffee Joins Sensorium Galaxy To Take 'Afropolitan House' Into VR

Since getting his first break at 2003's Red Bull Music Academy, South African artist Black Coffee has conquered the hearts and minds of the global music industry. The DJ-producer has gone on to release five critically acclaimed artist albums (his sixth album "Subconsciously" is due to be released in February 2021), land residencies and headline performances at many of the biggest clubs and festivals around the globe and become the first African DJ to deliver BBC Radio 1's acclaimed Essential Mix. In addition he has collaborated with, and remixed iconic names such as Pharrell Williams, Drake, and Alicia Keys, whilst topping charts across the world and picking up numerous awards and accolades along the way.

Ahead of his performances at PRISM, the Sensorium team will produce a photorealistic avatar of Black Coffee using state-of-the-art motion capture technology. This avatar will later be used for pre-recorded and live shows at Sensorium Galaxy virtual stages.

Black Coffee said: "So exciting to see Sensorium is leveraging the power of music and technology to bring people together. While the pandemic brought a divide in unity physically, a platform like this can reunite those connections whilst removing the physical limitations of the real world. I'm so excited to be a part of this exciting journey into the VR world."

Equipped with triple-A graphics, advanced verbal and non-verbal communication features, and deep AI-powered applications, Sensorium Galaxy revolutionizes digital communication as we know it today, uniting people through quality virtual experiences.

The endless opportunities provided by virtual reality enable Black Coffee to produce shows using "out of this world" special effects. Billions of fans will be able to interact in exciting new ways with his art, jumping on stage right next to him or even experiencing the shows through Black Coffee's eyes. And more importantly, all shows can be enjoyed with family and friends from any corner of the planet.

Sasha Tityanko, Art Director at Sensorium Corporation: "By performing in PRISM, Black Coffee will be able to establish deeper connections with his global audience. This collaboration will equally support the creativity of Black Coffee as a producer, giving him the tools and the opportunity to create shows that aren't subjected to the rules of the real world."

Black Coffee is the latest in a series of high profile artists seeking to explore the vast opportunities of virtual reality through Sensorium Galaxy. Developed with the artistic guidance of Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League and the creator of award-winning nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Sensorium Galaxy's music world PRISM launches in early 2021 and will also host performances by artists including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Yann Pissenem: "When launching Hï Ibiza in 2017, Black Coffee was one of the most exciting artists I wanted to work with and in just a few short years, he has established his event as THE Saturday night party in Ibiza. When considering the artists to join us in PRISM as part of Sensorium Galaxy, Black Coffee's sound and unique connection with his fans was something we could not ignore."

Whether it is by wearing a VR headset, using PCs, or simply tuning in for streaming with their Macs or mobile devices, users from all over the world will be able to experience the intensity of world-class shows in Sensorium Galaxy. The platform will go live in H1 2021.

Press Kit

Photos and videos are available in the Sensorium Press Kit.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social VR platform that rethinks the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Consisting of professionals from a wide array of fields, Sensorium's management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium's most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387588/Black_Coffee_Sensorium_Galaxy.jpg

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

Related Links

https://sensoriumxr.com

