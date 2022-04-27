Black Couple Launches Membership to Leverage Black Buying Power to Save Up to 50% Off Everyday Purchases

This membership service was created to give Members Exclusive Access and Unpublished Pricing on Lifestyle, Shopping, Dining, and Travel Experiences by strategically leveraging the collective of group economics.

TRENTON, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husband and Wife duo, Dino and Heather Cummings are delighted to announce the launch of a new membership community, BLAQ CARD . According to the creators, BLAQ CARD was developed to give members access to the special perks and advantages that come with being part of a large economic group.

Dino and Heather Cummings

Every year, Black Americans spend over $1.5 trillion, yet aren't fully enjoying the fruits of their labor or utilizing the impact to give back and to build wealth in their communities. This membership community was designed to offer premium benefits from an impressive line-up of local and international brands, while still supporting Black-owned businesses and Non-Profit organizations.

"We were able to negotiate deals and secure savings of up to 50% off from over 1500 retailers on things we buy every day. And we are just getting started."

Members of the BLAQ CARD community will enjoy exclusive benefits including upgraded rooms at their favorite hotel, skipping the line for their next night out on the town, insider access at events, and unpublished pricing from local and international brands.

The BLAQ CARD community prides itself on being a gathering of like-minded individuals, not just concerned with getting discounts but also committed to supporting Black Excellence and uplifting their communities. The founders have pledged that a portion of every BLAQ CARD membership fee will go toward supporting a Black-Owned Non-Profit Organization, while a portion will be reserved to provide Small Business Grants.

The founders of this revolutionary movement are seasoned business experts with decades of experience launching successful businesses. Dino and Heather Cummings have established themselves as industry leaders by generating over $20 million in sales and serving over 100,000 women worldwide with products and services. The couple have been featured in multiple publications including Essence, Ebony, Hype Hair, Mintel, and Life & Style. And was also recognized in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest-growing small businesses.

To become a member of this exclusive cultural community , interested individuals can simply visit their website and sign up today at www.getblaqcard.com

Press Contact:

Name: Dino Cummings

Mobile: 609-365-7776

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BLAQ CARD