Black Cultural Influence is the Blueprint and Brand Trust is the Key -- Urban One Conducts Landmark 'Cultural ROI' Study, Urges Brands: Get Real or Get Left Behind

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, proprietary large-scale research study commissioned by Urban One, the largest Black-owned and only fully integrated multimedia company in the country, has uncovered compelling evidence that Black culture is not only shaping mainstream U.S. culture — it is defining it. The Cultural ROI Study, titled "Influence to Impact: Black Culture's Role in Brand Growth," quantifies just how deep that influence runs and demonstrates that brands failing to authentically engage with Black consumers risk missing out on exponential opportunities for growth in relevance, trust, and revenue. Visit https://culturalroi.urban1.com/ for more information.

"Cultural ROI is the vehicle for us at Urban One to further our mission to help educate the industry and brand partners alike on the importance that intentions must be rooted in strategy, and this new economy requires development of total market plans that are inclusive and representative of authentic experiences, " said Jeff Meza, EVP, Head of Branded Entertainment & Integrated Marketing for Urban One.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we've done to quantify the undeniable impact that Black consumers have on U.S. culture. This study not only demonstrates their impact and influence on broader consumer behavior but also underscores the value of authentically connecting with this segment—and the business risks of failing to do so," shared Audrey Cochran, VP, Television and Digital Research at Urban One.

Urban One enlisted Tapestry and Screen Engine/ASI to execute Cultural ROI Study, which conducted a multi-method research approach designed to measure African American impact via influence across various segments of the U.S. population and with respect to categories such as: music, entertainment, fitness/sports, fashion/beauty, automotive, food, travel, politics, social impact and culture. Survey methods included:

3,044 nationally representative U.S. consumers — plus 658 Black consumers — across generations and racial groups. Mobile ethnographies with 20 diverse 18–40-year-olds, tracking real-time behavior over several days to understand how Black culture impacts daily decision-making.

with 20 diverse 18–40-year-olds, tracking real-time behavior over several days to understand how Black culture impacts daily decision-making. Mini-focus groups with participants and their close circles conducted before and after the 2024 U.S. election, capturing perspectives on future influence and political context.

with participants and their close circles conducted before and after the 2024 U.S. election, capturing perspectives on future influence and political context. Expert interviews with Pepper Miller, Black consumer market researcher, and Autumn McDonald, sociocultural anthropologist.

The data cannot be ignored:

Key Takeaways:

Black culture sets trends. What begins in Black communities sparks global influence as currency — from music and fashion to lifestyle. Brands that ignore the origin of these trends miss opportunities to connect authentically and tap into the momentum of these cultural waves.

What begins in Black communities sparks global influence as currency — from music and fashion to lifestyle. Brands that ignore the origin of these trends miss opportunities to connect authentically and tap into the momentum of these cultural waves. Serving Black consumers fuels trust, loyalty and growth. Authentic, intentional and sustained engagement drives repeat business, grows marketing share and brand affinity — while performative efforts quickly fade.

Authentic, intentional and sustained engagement drives repeat business, grows marketing share and brand affinity — while performative efforts quickly fade. Representation drives trust — especially with Gen Z and Millennials. These consumers expect diversity and reward brands who deliver on that expectation with loyalty, advocacy, and long-term growth.

In summary: Cultural ROI is no longer optional — it's a competitive advantage. For more information about Cultural ROI, visit https://culturalroi.urban1.com/.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 93 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, serving more than 40 million households; 72 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and The DL Hughley Show. Urban One's digital division, iONE Digital, engages over 40 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

