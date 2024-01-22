Black Diamond Announces Acquisition of IAP Worldwide Services, Inc.'s Assets and Certain Subsidiaries

News provided by

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C.

22 Jan, 2024, 12:21 ET

New Brand to be Unveiled in the Coming Weeks

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C. ("Black Diamond") today announced that certain of its affiliates have acquired certain assets and operational subsidiaries of IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. ("IAP"), known as a leading provider of global logistics, infrastructure, IT, communications, power and air traffic management solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to have completed this transaction and we look forward to supporting the growth of a business that has provided critical services to the US government and its partners for over fifty years," said Steve Deckoff, Black Diamond's Managing Principal. "The acquired operations will be part of a new platform that will have over 1,400 employees, operate in seventeen countries, and be a market leader in the contingency operations and the global logistics support space."

Black Diamond's affiliates will be unveiling a new brand for these operations in the coming weeks. Amanda Brownfield, IAP's former Chief Executive Officer, has joined the new company's leadership team as Chief Executive Officer.

"Black Diamond's expertise, resources and commitment to growing a new, market-leading company are unrivaled," Ms. Brownfield said. "I expect that we will be successful partners as we embark on this journey, especially as we expand our business in the Pacific and European theaters and our offerings in engineering and technology solutions."

About Black Diamond
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C. (together with its affiliates, "Black Diamond") is a leading alternative investment firm, with over $10 billion in assets across four core platforms: (i) control distressed and special situations private equity funds; (ii) hedge funds; (iii) non-control stressed and distressed closed-ended funds; and (iv) collateralized loan obligations and structured products. Black Diamond has over 25 years of experience in underwriting, trading, restructuring and managing performing, stressed, distressed and private equity investments through multiple market cycles. Black Diamond is an SEC-registered Investment Adviser with over 80 employees operating from offices in Stamford, CT, London, UK and St. Thomas, VI.

Additional information on Black Diamond is available at www.bdcm.com

Contact: Tom Becker ([email protected]

SOURCE Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C.

