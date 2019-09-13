Black Diamond Capital Management Expands Investment Team with Appointment of Ethan Auerbach as a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Non-control Distressed Investments

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C. ("Black Diamond"), a leading alternative asset management firm with over $9 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Ethan Auerbach as a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Non-control Distressed Investments. Mr. Auerbach will have responsibility for sourcing and managing Black Diamond's portfolio of non-control distressed investments for its hedge fund and closed-end non-controlled distressed investment fund. Mr. Auerbach will be based in Black Diamond's Greenwich, Connecticut office.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen H. Deckoff, Black Diamond's Managing Principal, said, "We are excited to have Ethan join the firm. His hiring represents an important step in the continuing growth of our business. Distressed investing has been a key element of Black Diamond's operations over the years and I am confident that with his deep experience in credit and distressed investing, Ethan will be a great asset to the firm. With significant opportunities and challenges presenting themselves in the distressed investing market, we believe that Ethan is a key addition to the Black Diamond team."

"I am proud to be joining Black Diamond," stated Mr. Auerbach. "Over its 25 year history, Black Diamond has been a leader in distressed investing and its well-established and disciplined investment platform is a great foundation from which to build. I look forward to working with the great team already in place to help achieve the firm's long-term goals."

Mr. Auerbach has over seventeen years of investment industry experience, with thirteen years devoted to stressed and distressed investing. Most recently, he worked at Greenlight Capital Management, where he focused on both distressed debt and equities. Prior to Greenlight, he was the Managing Partner of Seafield Capital Management, which he formed to pursue the formation of stressed and distressed credit funds. Prior to forming Seafield, Mr. Auerbach was a Portfolio Manager and Partner at BlueMountain Capital Management, where he started the firm's distressed credit investing business in 2008, growing it from inception into one of the firm's largest strategies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Auerbach was an Investment Analyst at Marathon Asset Management, an Associate at Goldman Sachs and an Analyst at UBS. Mr. Auerbach graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Computer Science and Economics.

About Black Diamond Capital Management:

Black Diamond is a leading alternative asset management firm with over $9 billion in assets under management across four complementary investment platforms: Control Distressed/Private Equity Funds, a Non-Control Distressed investment fund, a Hedge Fund and CLOs and other structured vehicles.

SOURCE Black Diamond Capital Management