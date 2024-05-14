Black Diamond Capital Names Laird Coby Managing Director of Business Development

STAMFORD, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Diamond Capital is pleased to announce the hire of Laird Coby as Managing Director of Business Development, with a focus on North America. He comes to the firm with 20+ years of industry experience. Most recently he oversaw all business development and investor relations at Highland Peak Capital, a spinout of Contrarian Capital. Before this, Mr. Coby oversaw business development and investor relations for a Millennium Management team, Key Group Holdings. Prior to these roles, Mr. Coby was appointed as sole representative for hedge fund selection in London for Merrill Lynch's Wealth Management business. When asked about the new role, Mr. Coby stated, "Rarely in the industry do you find this combination of top decile investment returns over many decades with such a low profile. The significant internal capital invested alongside our LPs drives home the prevailing focus on 'partnership' and compounding over the long term. I am incredibly excited to be part of the team to help the firm take its next step in growth."

"We are all pleased to have someone with a former background in manager selection and a firm understanding of asset management and what matters to our LPs take a leading role in business development in the Firm's next chapter of growth," said Jim Walker, President of Black Diamond.

About Black Diamond Capital Management

Black Diamond is a privately held alternative asset management firm specializing in high yield credit, stressed and distressed credit, restructurings, and business turnarounds. Black Diamond's 100+ employees, including 45+ investment professionals, manage approximately $11 billion in assets from its four offices globally.

CONTACT: Tom Becker, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C.