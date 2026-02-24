Black Directors Health Equity Agenda Receives Two-Year Grant to Expand Digital Support for Maternal Care in Rural Communities

Direct Relief funding will support community-led digital health access to midwives, doulas in rural U.S. communities.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) has been awarded a $180,000, two-year grant from Direct Relief to support efforts aimed at improving access to maternal health care through digital applications in rural areas across the United States.

The grant provides midwives and doulas, remote health monitoring, virtual care, referral coordination, and secure, 24/7 patient-provider communication. The program is designed to address persistent healthcare access and equity challenges in maternity care—where pregnant women face higher rates of maternal mortality.

Rural care access gaps have widened in recent years as hospital closures continue to outpace openings and shortages of obstetric providers persist. Nationally, more than 195 rural hospitals have closed since 2005, and millions of women of reproductive age now live in areas with limited or no maternity care services.

"Hospital closures, combined with persistent provider shortages and barriers to technology, mean that pregnant women are increasingly required to travel considerable distances for care—a barrier that contributes to missed appointments, delayed treatment, and economic hardships," says Deborah Phillips, BDHEA Executive Director. "This grant represents a significant milestone in our organization's capacity to expand access and improve long-term health outcomes for hundreds of patients and newborns through digital maternal health."

The program seeks to identify risk factors for maternal complications, including preterm birth—a driver of infant mortality that disproportionately affects Black women. This population faces a maternal mortality rate three times that of white women, and in rural areas, pregnancy-related mortality is as much as two-thirds higher than in metro areas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over the two-year grant period, BDHEA will help close the care gap through digital tools that connect pregnant women to culturally responsive care while simultaneously supporting workforce development through the midwives and doulas enrolled in the program. The information, clinical support, and continuity of care offered is aimed at helping pregnant people experience healthier pregnancies, safer deliveries, and stronger postpartum support.

"While many organizations are working to improve maternal health, our program is distinct in its focus on leveraging digital tools to equip midwives and doulas—expanding access while strengthening trust and reliable care in rural communities," says Yolanda Lawson, M.D., an OB-GYN, Past President of the National Medical Association, and member of the BDHEA Clinical Steering Council.

The program grant was awarded by Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity through the support of the AbbVie Foundation, Eli Lilly and Company, and MacKenzie Scott. Launched in 2021, the Fund has provided assistance to organizations focused on diversification to the healthcare workforce, reducing health disparities, and leveraging technology and innovation to improve access to reliable care.

About BDHEA

Founded in 2020, the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the first and only national entity led by Black board directors and senior healthcare leaders committed to eliminating health disparities through governance leadership. Today, BDHEA comprises a network of more than 500 board members, senior leaders, educators, and volunteers. Through national convenings, toolkits, and policy advocacy, the BDHEA equips leaders to translate data into action and boardrooms into engines for equity. Its flagship resources—including the Directors Playbook and Health Equity Toolkits—support governance strategies that drive measurable, lasting change in areas including health care access, affordability, treatment, and outcomes. Learn more at BDHEA.org.

