Black Dog Grow Technologies Announces $250K Seed Investment by Fieldstone Equity as Part of Its Current $3m Growth Financing

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. (formerly Black Dog LED LLC), maker of advanced LED grow lighting technologies, today announced it has completed a $250K capital raise by leading Florida-based private equity and business management group, Fieldstone Equity as part of its ongoing $3m expansion funding round. The investment includes a management assistance agreement allowing Fieldstone Equity to take an active role in further advancing the company.

Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.

"Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc is experiencing significant growth requiring additional capital," said Noah Miller, CEO, Black Dog Grow Technologies. "This growth has created a need for seasoned executives with a strong background in business expansion. The Fieldstone team was a perfect fit to help fill these needs and we look forward to working with them."

The Black Dog LED brand continues to grow as a supplier of the most advanced LED grow lights on the market. The Phyto-Genesis spectrum, coupled with the power of the PhytoMAX series, is the leading provider of high yielding botanical fixtures.

"Fieldstone Equity takes a hands-on approach to our investments. We worked closely with Black Dog Grow Technologies management to ensure a good fit for not only cash investment but also a commitment of executive time. We believe the Black Dog Grow Technologies team is in the perfect position to capitalize on both the capital and assistance investments," said Jim Dullum, Managing Partner, Fieldstone Equity.

About Black Dog Grow Technologies

Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc is based in Niwot, Colorado and designs and sells LED grow lights and other technology-based horticultural solutions. It specializes in the most powerful and proven grow lighting available featuring the Phyto-Genesis Spectrum®. Black Dog Grow Technologies has been developing and selling LED grow lights since 2010. For more information please visit www.BlackDogLED.com or call 720-420-1209.

About Fieldstone Equity

Fieldstone Equity, Inc. ("FSE") is a Private Equity and Business Management firm founded in 2004, by partners sharing a 30+ year history of investing and operating businesses together. The principals have a successful track record capitalizing on niche market opportunities, building growth-oriented companies and exiting under various scenarios from management buy-out to IPO. For further information, please contact Mark Abe at mark@fieldstoneequity.com or call 949-374-4009.

