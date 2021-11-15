Black Dog Offers Oklahomans Quality Products with Fair Pricing While on a Mission to Help Animals

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal cannabis market continues to grow exponentially on a global scale. In North America, it reached a value of $16 billion in 2020 and is projected to pull in approximately $43 billion by 2025. In keeping up with supply and demand, owners of top cannabis brand Black Dog in Oklahoma announce today they will be moving their entire product line to wholesale. Now in over 76 dispensaries throughout the state, company founders Nick Honard and Justin Corbett are focused on expanding into 100 more by end the end of the year.



"Our goal is to make Black Dog cannabis available to more people at a fair price," explains Honard. "We are more than just a brand; we combined our passion for cannabis with our love for dogs and the company was born."



Black Dog launched in April 2021 with farms of cannabis being cultivated under the watchful eye of the farm protectors -black dogs. While throughout history, the black dog is seen as a protector, guardian and gate keeper, Black Dog is no different. Fueled by a passion for creating exceptional cannabis products, Black Dog Cannabis farms are protected by a family of black dogs spanning three generations.



All employees working at Black Dog make time to volunteer at local animal shelters. In fact, for every dollar the company makes, a portion is dedicated to rescuing dogs and rehoming them on local cannabis farms. Black Dog assists in the dog's rehabilitation by finding a trainer, donating food, and providing CBD for local animal shelters.



"We always wanted to have our own dog ranch," explains Corbett. "Finding a way for our brand to give back while also helping animals is a passion that both Nick and I share."



Together, Honard and Corbett have achieved over $750M in gross sales for consumer-packaged goods since their start in the cannabis industry. This includes their California counterpart brand California Cannabis Brands (www.cacannabisbrands.com) which launched in 2018 and is run by Corbett. Now, their sights are set on more real estate so they can spread into more legal medicinal markets.



Black Dog is headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma with multiple farms and cultivation partnerships spanning the state. For more information, please visit www.Blackdogcannabisco.com..

Media Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

Statement PR

312.488.3472

[email protected]



SOURCE Black Dog