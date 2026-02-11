Black Duck Announces MSSP Agreement with Accenture, Combining World-Class Application Security Technology and Services

Accenture Application Security Practice standardizes on Black Duck Polaris™ Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck®, the leader in AI-powered application security, today announced it has signed a managed security service provider (MSSP) agreement with Accenture. This strategic agreement combines Black Duck's world-class application security technology with Accenture's expertise and global reach, enhancing the delivery of comprehensive and cutting-edge security solutions to clients worldwide.

Accenture's Application Security Practice has standardized on the Black Duck Polaris™ Platform, an integrated, cloud-based application security testing (AST) solution optimized for modern DevSecOps. The Polaris Platform leverages advanced analytics and automation to provide real-time insights, enabling organizations to proactively manage application risks at the speed their business demands.

"Accenture's decision to standardize on the Black Duck Polaris Platform underscores our commitment to delivering the highest level of application security to our clients," said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "By combining our industry-leading technology with Accenture's extensive expertise and global reach, we are poised to set new standards in application security and help organizations navigate the complex landscape of secure software development and deployment."

The integration of the Black Duck Polaris Platform into Accenture's Application Security Practice will offer clients a robust, end-to-end solution for identifying and managing security vulnerabilities. Key benefits include:

Unified Platform: Support for rapid, highly accurate SAST, SCA, and DAST analysis from a unified SaaS platform.

Support for rapid, highly accurate SAST, SCA, and DAST analysis from a unified SaaS platform. Ease of Use: Simple onboarding, deployment, and testing with seamless integrations into development, test automation, and CI/CD workflows.

Simple onboarding, deployment, and testing with seamless integrations into development, test automation, and CI/CD workflows. Scalability: Cost-effective scaling to meet the needs of organizations, from testing a single application to thousands.

Cost-effective scaling to meet the needs of organizations, from testing a single application to thousands. Risk Posture Visibility: Comprehensive dashboards and reports providing a clear view of vulnerabilities and trends across all teams and applications.

Comprehensive dashboards and reports providing a clear view of vulnerabilities and trends across all teams and applications. Expert Support: Access to Accenture's team of security experts, who will provide tailored guidance and support to help clients optimize their security posture.

"Security is a top priority for our clients, and the Black Duck Polaris Platform will play a crucial role in helping deliver world-class application security services," said Rich Bukowczyk, Managing Director at Accenture Security. "Polaris will help provide clients with a more robust and efficient approach to managing application security, ultimately helping them to protect their critical assets and maintain trust with their customers."

In addition to offering services utilizing the Black Duck Polaris Platform, Accenture will also be able to resell Black Duck solutions. This creates even more flexibility in addressing client requirements from managed services to on-prem deployments, backed by Accenture's extensive Advisory and Professional Services.

About Black Duck

Black Duck® meets the board-level risks of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software for the regulated, AI-powered world. Only Black Duck solutions free organizations from tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale while eliminating security, regulatory, and licensing risks. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software everywhere code happens. With Black Duck, security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

