Black Duck Expands Federal Cloud Solution Offerings by Initiating FedRAMP Authorization

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck®, the leader in AI-powered application security, today announced a major step toward expanding its U.S. federal cloud services by initiating the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate authorization process for the Black Duck Polaris® Platform. This move underscores Black Duck's commitment to delivering secure, compliant cloud solutions to federal agencies.

FedRAMP Moderate provides a standardized framework for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring—streamlining the adoption of trusted cloud solutions across government agencies.

To fast-track this effort, Black Duck has entered into an agreement with stackArmor (a Tyto Athene company), a premier FedRAMP engineering and advisory firm with a proven track record of guiding over 60 cloud service providers through complex compliance requirements resulting in Authorization to Operate (ATO) certification. stackArmor's expertise and pre-built security frameworks will help accelerate Polaris' path to authorization.

"We're not just pursuing FedRAMP approval—we're redefining how federal agencies secure their applications in the cloud," said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "Polaris will give government customers the flexibility and confidence they demand, aligning with the federal mandate to modernize IT and eliminate the burden of on-premises systems. This is about delivering security at speed, scale, and certainty."

"Black Duck is a leader in application security and their decision to pursue FedRAMP authorization underscores its commitment to bringing best of breed commercial technologies to defense, federal and public sector customers," said GP Pal, Founder, stackArmor. "stackArmor is the leader in ATO Acceleration and by partnering with Black Duck we are bringing our proven in-boundary zero-trust landing zone and continuous monitoring automation to help Black Duck reduce the time and cost of meeting FedRAMP security standards, which is the gold standard for security globally."

Black Duck is targeting FedRAMP "In Process" status by June 2026, reinforcing its commitment to being listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace and enabling federal agencies to confidently adopt Polaris for advanced application security.

