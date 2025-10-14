Black Duck Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for Eighth Consecutive Time

Black Duck placed highest in Ability to Execute for sixth time in a row

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck® Software, Inc., a leading global provider of application security solutions, today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing" for the eighth consecutive evaluation.1 In the report, Gartner evaluated 16 application security testing vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Black Duck placed highest in Ability to Execute for the sixth year in a row.

According to the authors of the report, "Artificial intelligence, modern application designs and increased software supply chain risks are expanding the AST market scope. Cybersecurity leaders can identify and manage risk within applications by integrating and automating AST throughout software life cycles."1

Black Duck has introduced several new products and AI-powered features to automate and streamline vulnerability detection, triage, and remediation for developers and enable security teams to better assess and manage their companies' risk posture.

"We're honored that Gartner has named Black Duck a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the eighth time in a row," said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "We believe this recognition reflects our team's relentless commitment to innovation and securing mission-critical software for our customers. As generative AI reshapes how software is built, tested, and deployed, it also introduces new layers of complexity and risk. Black Duck is proud to be at the forefront of helping developers and security professionals navigate this transformation with intelligent, scalable security solutions that evolve as fast as the code they protect."

Since the last Magic Quadrant evaluation, Black Duck has introduced several new offerings and enhancements that have contributed to the company's growth and leadership:

Download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing to learn more.

1. Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Jason Gross, Mark Horvath, Giles Williams, Shailendra Upadhyay, Dionisio Zumerle, Aaron Lord, October 6, 2025.

Gartner Disclaimer

Black Duck was recognized as Synopsys 2017-2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Black Duck

Black Duck® meets the board-level risks of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software for the regulated, AI-powered world. Only Black Duck solutions free organizations from tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale while eliminating security, regulatory, and licensing risks. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software everywhere code happens. With Black Duck, security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.

SOURCE Black Duck Software