Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit Heads to Las Vegas with Inspiring Lineup of Trailblazing Speakers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March 5–9, 2025 – Bellagio Hotel & Casino

The Women of Power Summit, BLACK ENTERPRISE premier leadership event dedicated to advancing Black women in corporate America, is returning to Las Vegas in 2025 at the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino from March 5–9, 2025. This empowering, four-day event will gather thousands of influential women from across the country for an unforgettable networking experience, professional development, and celebration of excellence.

With a lineup featuring some of our time's most dynamic and recognizable voices, the Women of Power Summit promises to deliver inspiration and actionable strategies to help attendees level up their careers and lives. Featured speakers include:

Valerie Jarrett , Former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama and President of the Barack Obama Foundation, who will be honored with a Legacy Award

Karine Jean-Pierre , Former White House Press Secretary, who will bring her unique perspective as a leader in public service

Jemele Hill , Emmy-winning journalist and cultural commentator, known for her fearless voice on issues of race, gender, and politics

Monique Rodriguez , Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, the revolutionary, multimillion-dollar haircare brand

Glenda McNeal , Chief Partner Officer at American Express and Legacy Honoree.

Robin Washington , Board Member of Alphabet Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Salesforce.com, who also will be honored with a Legacy Award

And many more industry powerhouses and thought leaders are to be announced.

This year's theme, "Momentum: Our Future, Our Promise, Our Power!" is at the heart of every keynote, panel discussion, and workshop. Attendees can expect:

Signature Experiences : From the glamorous Legacy Awards Gala to Girls' Night Out in Vegas, enjoy moments that inspire and offer connection.

: From the glamorous Legacy Awards Gala to Girls' Night Out in Vegas, enjoy moments that inspire and offer connection. Professional Development Sessions : Participate in sessions such as "Keep Rising to the Top," "Lead Like a Boss," and "Next Up? A Corporate Board Seat" to equip yourself with tools to excel in your career.

: Participate in sessions such as "Keep Rising to the Top," "Lead Like a Boss," and "Next Up? A Corporate Board Seat" to equip yourself with tools to excel in your career. One-on-One Coaching Opportunities : Take advantage of executive career and financial coaching hosted by industry leaders like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

: Take advantage of executive career and financial coaching hosted by industry leaders like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Interactive Activations: Engage with sponsors in the Sponsor Showcase and attend skill-building bootcamps, including AI and Branding workshops.

Las Vegas, get ready to host an event that's more than just a conference—it's a movement. Despite its national acclaim, we want every local leader, entrepreneur, and aspiring professional to know that this transformative experience is happening in your city. Whether you're a professional woman seeking growth, a community leader looking for inspiration, or a supporter of Black excellence, this is where you need to be.

Tickets are selling fast! Secure your spot today and join us in celebrating and elevating the power of Black women.

For more information and to register, click here.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric digital media company that provides relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. To learn more about b.e., visit BlackEnterprise.com and follow BLACK ENTERPRISE on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

