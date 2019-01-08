Black Eye Introduces the Most Universal Solution of High-Quality Pro Photo Lenses for Mobile Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES 2019) -- Black Eye, the European market leader for smartphone camera lenses, is introducing its 4th generation of high-quality Pro photo lenses with the best universal attachment solution for most mobile devices, to the North American market. The new 4th-generation Pro lenses have the industry's best optics at competitive price points, setting Black Eye apart from other products on the market.

Today, Black Eye brings the best accessories for more creative and unique mobile device usage. Its product portfolio now contains 9 lenses in three different series, each targeting a different consumer segment and price level, to provide an unrivaled user experience for content creation. The 4th-generation photo lenses feature all newly designed optics, offering better image quality, less vignetting and better flare protection.

The Universal clipper attachment system makes Black Eye lenses compatible with most mobile devices on the market, including smartphones, laptops, pads and other mobile devices, regardless of the brand or model. Universal compatibility means the lenses are quick and easy to use, can be shared between family and friends and work with different generations of smartphone devices. These pocket-sized lenses travel easily wherever you go.

"We wanted to create a universal product portfolio so everyone can enjoy Black Eye lenses for creating distinctive and engaging content with just their smartphone," said founder Eero Ettala.

Black Eye Newest Products include:

Pro Portrait Tele G4 - $89.99 - get 2.5x optically closer to the subject with a 40-degree angle of view.

Pro Cinema Wide G4 - $89.99 - offers straight leading lines and distortion-free images with a generous 120-degree angle of view.

Pro Fisheye G4 - $89.99 - this high-quality 175 degree fisheye is ideal for demanding action sports and POV photos and video.

Wide G4 - $44.99 - fit twice as much in the frame with this 160-degree angle of view.

Macro G4 - $34.99 - 15x zoom with a focus distance of 20-26mm.

Combo G4 - $64.99 - combines the Wide G4 and the Macro G4 lenses into an essential, high-quality tool kit.

Travel Kit G4 - $149.99 - features the Pro Portrait Tele G4, Wide G4 & Macro G4 lenses and durable case with a carabiner hook.

Pro Kit G4 - $249.99 (Release date Q1 2019) – includes the Pro Portrait Tele G4, Pro Fisheye G4, Pro Cinema Wide G4 lenses and a durable case.

Cases - $19.99 (Release date Q1 2019) - stylish, affordable and protective cases for different iPhone models. (iPhone 7, 7+/ 8, 8+, X, XS ,X's Max & XR).

Black Eye lenses are available on Amazon and Black Eye at https://blackeyelens.com/shop. For more information, visit at https://blackeyelens.com.

About Black Eye:

From the beginning, Black Eye has been standing for easy-to-use Universal innovative product design together with a vision of possibilities. Today, Black Eye brings the best accessories for more creative and unique mobile device usage. Black Eye product line has a wide range of photo and videography attachments and supporting accessories to provide the best user experience. Now smartphones can become the only camera you need.

