Black Family Homeschool Conference to Return to Decatur this School Choice Week

News provided by

National School Choice Week

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DECATUR, Ga., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the wide world of homeschooling at The Flourish 2024: Black Family Homeschool Conference this January 24-26 during National School Choice Week. With panels covering topics from autism awareness to NCAA eligibility for homeschoolers, the three-day conference aims to equip Georgia's growing homeschool parent community with the resources they need for their children to thrive.

More than 300 participants, including Black families, homeschooling group leaders, churches, academia, and community organizations, are expected to attend the event for advice, fellowship, and inspiration. This year, the event takes place at the New Life Community Center in Decatur.

One of the event's keynote speakers will be author, speaker, and worldschooling mama Amber O'Neal Johnston, who will discuss incorporating Black literature and curricula into homeschooling. The conference will be jam-packed with additional engaging sessions, including sessions on Homeschooling 101, Developing a Five-Year High School Plan, Pathways to Financial Sustainability for Educational Entrepreneurs, and Black Homeschooling Fathers.

"The Flourish Homeschool Conference's goal is to encourage families on the home education journey and energize an ecosystem of resources and community. We are so excited to bring edupreneurs, home education leaders, and moms and dads from across Georgia together this School Choice Week," said Nicole Doyle of Georgia Black Home Educators Network.

The Flourish 2024 is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, an annual celebration of K-12 learning options. Across Georgia, more than 800 celebrations will occur in schools and homes, from spirit weeks and essay contests to landmark light-ups and school expos.

Across the country, more than 1,200 of the Week's 26,000 celebrations are being planned by homeschoolers, microschoolers, and online learning groups.

The Georgia Black Home Educators Network is a collaboration of Black Homeschool Group leaders and supporters working together to provide opportunities, ensure access, and secure resources that empower Black families as home educators.

New Life Community Center is located at 3592 Flat Shoals Road.

Tickets and more information about the 2023 Black Family Homeschool Conference are available at georgiablackhomeeducators.org.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

